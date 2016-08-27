Buffaloes bowl over Cowboys

After an at-times-sloppy effort in his team’s season-opening win a week ago, Tooele football coach Kyle Brady wanted to see the Buffaloes look sharper in Friday night’s rivalry game against Grantsville.

The Buffs rose to the challenge, racking up 436 yards of total offense and shutting out the Cowboys for the first three quarters of Tooele’s 40-14 win at Buffalo Stadium.

“We challenged our guys to come out and not play as sloppy as we did last week,” Brady said. “Our guys played well, but we’ve got a lot of work to do still. I think we definitely improved from last week.”

Tooele (2-0) grabbed the lead on its third play from scrimmage as Jeno Bins sprinted for a 63-yard scoring run just one minute into the game. It marked the first touchdown Grantsville (1-1) had allowed this season after yielding two field goals in last week’s win over Cyprus.

“We all came out hard, 100 percent and punched them in their face,” said Bins, who finished with 68 rushing yards on just three attempts. “We didn’t give them any chance to hang with us.”

After Grantsville’s ensuing possession stalled in the red zone, Tooele embarked on an eight-play, 86-yard drive that culminated in Mikey Dunn’s 12-yard touchdown run that put the Buffs up 14-0.

“The offense made strides but the defense took 10 steps backward,” Grantsville coach Curtis Ware said. “Our defense – I don’t know where they were tonight. They flat-out didn’t come to play tonight.”

Grantsville’s offense, which struggled in the Cyprus game, was much better Friday, gaining 214 yards on the ground on 47 attempts. But when the offense faltered on a pair of fourth-down conversions in the second quarter, the Buffs wasted precious little time making the Cowboys pay.

Tooele senior Lincoln Powers scored on a 51-yard run with 7:17 left in the first half, two plays after Grantsville quarterback Coy Johnson overthrew teammate Gavin Eyre on a fourth-and-4 from the Tooele 43-yard line.

The crushing blow came when a failed pass attempt on fourth-and-6 gave the Buffaloes the ball back with less than a second left – just enough time for Tooele quarterback Austin Meono to find Pete Smith open down the right sideline for a 38-yard touchdown pass as time expired.

“We had nothing to lose,” Brady said. “We figured if we threw a pick or something happened, the chances of them returning it were not very good. We tried to take a shot to the end zone and get a score, and fortunately we were able to do that.”

Ware said his team wasn’t caught off-guard by the Buffs’ aggressive approach at the end of the half.

“We told them they were going to throw,” Ware said. “I would have done the same thing. We were confused in the secondary about what coverage we were in, so we’ve got a cornerback chasing the post when he’s supposed to stay over in the flat, and we’ve got two guys colliding into each other. It’s just mental stuff that we’ve got to fix.”

Even with a 27-0 lead at halftime, the Buffs didn’t take their foot off the gas, playing at a frenzied pace. On its first possession of the second half, Tooele went on an eight-play, 82-yard drive that took just 2:08, thanks in large part to a pair of long runs by Dunn that helped set up Meono’s 2-yard scoring run.

Dunn also helped set up Tooele’s final touchdown of the evening after a short Grantsville punt, carrying the ball three times for 31 yards before Smith capped the drive with a 4-yard TD run.

“Open field – that’s what I was seeing,” said Dunn, who finished with 102 yards on six rushing attempts. “I was looking for TDs.”

Eight players had at least one rushing attempt each for Tooele, which ran for 382 yards as a team. Powers led the way with 148 yards on 13 carries, with 138 of those yards coming in the first half. Smith had 56 yards on nine attempts.

Grantsville’s offense finally ended Tooele’s shutout bid on the first play of the fourth quarter on Johnson’s 4-yard TD run, capping a five-play, 57-yard drive. Johnson later added a 21-yard TD run with 6:53 left in the game.

Despite the loss, Johnson was pleased to see that his team didn’t quit, even battling through injury.

“Coming out in the second half and all of our guys not just dying – AJ Rainer went out and he kept telling them to put him back in,” said Johnson, who threw for 58 yards and rushed for 66 more. “I think that shows a lot of heart to our team.”

Riley Smith led Grantsville with 124 rushing yards on 21 attempts, while Eyre caught three passes for 41 yards.

Tooele travels to Murray next Friday for its final tune-up before the Sept. 9 Class 3AA North opener against rival Stansbury. Grantsville travels to Stansbury on Friday, with the Cowboys’ home opener slated for Sept. 9 against Desert Hills and the Class 3A North opener Sept. 16 against Union.