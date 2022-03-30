Buffaloes capture first region win at home vs. Stansbury

Tooele, UT – Senior Camden Colovich led the way for the Tooele Buffalo (2-6, 1-0) with two hits and one run in the 4-2 victory over Stansbury Stallions (3-6, 0-1.)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H Stansbury 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 5 Tooele 4 0 0 0 0 0 – 4 4

Stansbury took the early 1-0 lead to begin the game on the road in the top of the first inning of play, but Tooele’s offensive power was too much to handle for the Stallions, as four seniors scored all four runs in the first inning of play.

Bryson Byrd was 2-3 at the plate with no hits, but a run scored, Connor Spindler was 1-1 with hit and run and Hagen Bowen added a run of his own with an RBI all in the bottom of the first inning.

As for the Stallions, Senior Nate Nunley was 2-4 at the plate one being a double and adding two runs on the scoreboard for Stansbury in the first and third inning.

Jake Hervat was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Buffalos allowing five hits, two runs and had seven strikeouts in the victory. Jace Carroll was the pitcher on the mound in defeat adding 10 strikeouts of his own and allowed four hits on four runs in his six innings.

Tuesday was the first of two meetings this week as on Thursday March 31 when Stansbury will be the host and will look to even up the season series 1-1 as the Buffaloes will look for their third straight win of the season and back-to-back region victories.