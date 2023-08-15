Despite a few promising plays scattered throughout the game, the Tooele Buffaloes had no answers for the Cyprus Pirates last Friday in Magna during the team’s first game of the 2023-24 season.

After falling behind 22-0 in the first quarter, Tooele got on the board in the second, thanks to a 49-yard touchdown reception by Aaron Davis. Senior Kaden Dean Buffaloes. The two-score deficit was short-lived, however, as a third rushing touchdown by Cyprus extended the lead to 30-7.

Tooele went scoreless for a majority of the second half, with a 12-yard run by Britton Rosser rounding out the team’s production at 14 points. Over the same period of time, Cyprus added another two touchdowns and the final score was 44-14.

Up next for the Buffaloes is a home game against the Uintah Utes, who also hold an 0-1 early on in the season.

Offensive and defensive leaders

Passing

Kaden Dean: 7–12 pass completions, 114 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

Rushing

B.Rosser: 14 carries, 81 yards, 1 touchdown

Bram Gustin: 3 carries, 34 yards

M. Fowles: 8 carries, 32 yards, 1 fumble

Receiving

Aaron Davis: 3 receptions, 83 yards, 1 touchdown

Tackles

Three players tied with 6 tackles (Gustin, V. Gritzmacher, Camran Kramer)

Two tied with one sack: (Kramer, Leakehe)