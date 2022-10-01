Buffaloes fall to Payson 42-7

With only three games left in the regular season, the Tooele Buffaloes football team traveled to Payson to play the Lions on Friday night.
Coming off a 59-35 victory over Mountain View last week, Tooele looked to add another win to its 2-5 record.
An early touchdown in the first quarter put the Buffaloes on top 7-0 following a 45-yard rushing touchdown by running back Wesley Tso.
Things quickly went south for Tooele, however, as the Lions returned the ensuing kickoff for a 95-yard touchdown to knot the game at seven points.
Toward the end of the first, Payson took the lead on a 40-yard touchdown pass to go ahead 14-7 heading into the second quarter.
The next quarter started out underwhelmingly, with both teams exchanging three-and-outs in the first three minutes. This was followed by turnovers from each team, an interception thrown by Payson and a fumble by the Buffaloes.
Payson didn’t waste time in making Tooele pay for the turnover, using its next drive to score a 28-yard rushing touchdown to go ahead 21-7. Another touchdown by Payson late in the second quarter gave the team a 28-7 lead heading into halftime.
Tooele’s early-game touchdown proved to be the only scoring it would record, as the Lions blanked the Buffaloes for the remaining 36 minutes of the game.
In the second half things appeared to have slowed to a lull, scoring wise, as neither team recorded any points in the third quarter.
Payson changed that in the fourth, however, adding to its lead in the middle of the quarter. Following an interception thrown by Tooele, Payson once again capitalized on the turnover and drove in a 78-yard rushing touchdown to further its lead to 34-7.
The Lions rounded out the scoring in the game late in the fourth, taking advantage of another Tooele fumble to set up a passing touchdown. After the completed extra point, Payson took a 42-7 lead which would hold to be the final score.
With the loss, the Buffaloes fall to 2-6 on the season and will return home on Thursday to play the Timpanogos Timberwolves at 7 p.m.