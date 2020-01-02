Buffs challenged during Hodson Cancer Classic

The Tooele girls basketball team is still in the process of learning how the game is played at the varsity level, and the Buffaloes’ schedule has been filled with tough opposition.

That has made for some tough outcomes on the scoreboard, including at the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic in Cedar City last week. Tooele had to face both host teams, falling 88-38 to defending Class 4A state champion Cedar City and 57-47 to Canyon View. The Buffs finished the trip with a 59-4 win over Class 2A Utah Military-Camp Williams — a first-year team that, like the Buffs, is just learning the ropes of what varsity basketball is all about.

Cedar City 88, Tooele 38

Cedar City led 24-6 after the first quarter and 53-20 at halftime, rolling to the victory over Tooele on Dec. 26.

Individual statistics were not available online at press time. The Reds’ 88 points were the most allowed by Tooele this season.

Canyon View 57, Tooele 47

An early 12-4 hole proved to be too much for the Buffaloes to overcome in Friday’s loss to the Falcons.

Breanna Beer led the Buffaloes with 14 points, while Aysha Lewis hit two 3-pointers and scored 13 points. Alivia Cluff had 11 points and Emma Higley added seven.

Ashlyn Banks had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Canyon View, and Addison Newman added 17 points.

Tooele 59, Utah Military-Camp Williams 4

The Buffaloes didn’t allow a point in the first half, and led 45-1 after three quarters against the winless Marauders.

Individual statistics for Saturday’s game were not complete at press time. The Buffs’ 59 points were a season-high, and marked just the second time Tooele (3-8, 1-1 Region 10) has broken the 50-point barrier this season.

The Buffs will face Summit Academy on Friday night in a non-region game. Their next Region 10 game is Jan. 10 at Ben Lomond.