Buffs nearly topple region power Payson

Payson’s boys basketball team is ranked third in the 5A RPI rankings with a 14-1 record. Tooele sits at 31st in the RPI rankings with a 2-15 ranking. Accordingly, one would think that the Buffaloes would be blown away in a road game at Payson.

That wasn’t the case when the two teams met up on Thursday, Jan. 20. The Lions needed overtime to edge the Buffaloes 63-62.

Senior Julian Mahoe and junior Ethan Simmons turned in tremendous games with 23 points apiece. Sophomore Ethan Rogers added 10. Tooele shot 40% from the field and Payson shot 41%. Rebounding also was equal with each team grabbing 30 boards.

Mahoe controlled the boards with 10 rebounds and Rogers had seven boards. Simmons dished out six assists and sophomore Dillon Poulson provided three assists.

“Everything is starting to come together, we just need to learn how to finish,” said Tooele coach Jed Thomas.

It was the third overtime loss this season for Tooele’s young team. Tooele lost at home to Stansbury in overtime, and lost at Hillcrest in overtime.

The Buffaloes will host Cedar Valley (6-7) on Thursday, Jan. 27 and travel to Vernal to face Uintah (7-7) on Wednesday, Feb. 2.