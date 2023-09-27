Tooele High school kicked off homecoming night with a big parade ♦

Tooele High School students and royalty drew sports teams and clubs along with coaches, teachers, principals and district administrators into the streets of Tooele City early Friday evening to dance, walk, or ride in a parade on Main Street to celebrate the school’s homecoming football game.

Students celebrated a week of spirit and fun that culminated in a game with a half-time show from the THS band and a fireworks display followed by a dance after the game.

With three high schools in Tooele Valley, the Valley gets to feel the hometown spirit of three homecomings. Grantsville was Sept. 15. Tooele was Sept. 22. Stanbury will be Sept. 29.

Some historians trace the homecoming tradition to the 19th century when colleges and universities would invite their alumni back to campus for the first football game of the season.

However homecoming started it has blossomed into a town wide event celebrated by students from all times.