Buffs sweep Stallions in battle of rebuilders

Tooele head coach Kristi Brown will be the first one to call it what it is — the county’s volleyball scene is in rebuilding mode.

“We only have one starter that returns,” she said. “Just not having that experience, we’re trying to figure that out still.”

The third set ended in a decisive 25-15 exclamation point for the Buffs with senior Raegan Root’s eighth kill of the night, but there wasn’t a lot of offense from either team in Tooele’s straight-sets victory over region rival Stansbury on Thursday. Stansbury’s Sienna Riggle matched Root’s game-high eight kills, while Tooele’s Sadee Simmons and Stansbury’s Cassidie Hoffmann each added another six.

The first set didn’t see any separation until the Buffaloes took advantage of a service error that broke an 11-11 tie, and Tooele went on a 6-2 run before Stansbury head coach Erika Smith called a timeout to stem the momentum. Stansbury sophomore setter Samantha Bryant served a pair of aces to pull back to bring it back to 18-15, but Hoffmann couldn’t convert back-to-back hits as Tooele won the first set 25-18.

“We just didn’t have a lot of offense,” Brown said. “When you start the third set 9-0, it’s your serving game that’s working.”

The Stallions briefly bounced back to earn a 2-1 lead after Hanna Karren’s ace in the third set, but Tooele took control and led by as much as five down the stretch. Stansbury middle blocker Sami Oblad had a kill from outside to help her team to a 3-0 run to pull the score to 20-19, and the Stallions took the lead after a few Tooele errors and another Oblad kill at 22-21.

Tooele senior outside hitter Rayah Nielson finished the set off with a kill from outside to win 25-23.

Stansbury next faced Union at home on Tuesday in a match that wasn’t complete as of press time, while Tooele took on rival Grantsville at GHS. Region 10 volleyball action will continue Thursday as Grantsville hosts Union and Tooele hosts Park City.

Park City 3, Grantsville 0

The Miners defeated the Cowboys in straight sets in the region opener for both teams on Thursday with set scores of 25-10, 25-11, 25-18. Park City sophomore duo Emily Smith and Grace Wiczek combined for 23 kills in the match, while Smith served seven aces in the home win. Park City’s Audrey Mallory led the way with 12 digs.