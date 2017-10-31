Build Your Future fair prepares youth and adults for college

Around 250 high school students, parents, and other adults turned out for Monday night’s “Build Your Future” fair at the Community Learning Center on Tooele Boulevard in Tooele City.

A cooperative venture of the Tooele County School District, Tooele Technical College, and Utah State University’s Tooele Regional Campus, the Build Your Future fair was designed to put information about continuing education beyond high school into the hands of local youth and adults, according Marianne Oborn, TCSD director of social services and counseling.

The fair ran from 4 to 7 p.m. and included college recruiting booths from most of the state colleges and universities in Utah, including Tooele Tech and USU-Tooele.

Along with college booths there were four 25-minute seminar sessions. Participants picked from a list of seminars with titles like, “How to parent a college student once they are in college,” “The local job market from Tooele to Wasatch Front to Utah,” “How to start college in high school,” “Which math do I need,” and “I am an adult – how do I go to college.”

While the college fair and seminars went on inside the building, food trucks were available outside to provide dinner for fair attendees.

“This is the first time we’ve done something like this for both students and adults,” Oborn said. “I’m really interested in getting more people to fill out their FAFSA – Free Application for Federal Student Aid.”

FAFSA is an online-based application used by the federal government, states, colleges, and other organizations to award financial aid for college students.

All night long the computer lab was open at the CLC with experienced help on hand to help students and prospective students start the process of completing their application for financial aid.

Lexi Brewerton, a senior at Tooele High School, was thankful for the help.

“I got a lot of help with my FAFSA,” she said. “The application can be a little overwhelming.”

Brewerton said she learned how to apply for different scholarships that may help her with her goal of attending Utah Valley University to study dance.

The college representatives that attended the fair helped students prepare not only for academics, but for life on a college campus.

“I learned a lot about a wide variety of colleges,” said Bracken Newkirk, a senior at Grantsville High School. “I learned about colleges and clubs on campus.”

Newkirk is leaning toward the University of Utah.

“I like the overall environment,” Newkirk said. “I could commute from Tooele, and they offer the programs I like: computer programming, voice overs, and film making.

Marina Riddle, a sophomore at Stansbury High School, was happy she came to the fair because she learned about the ACT.

“The ACT is very important. It can affect what college you can get into,” she said. “I learned how to prepare for the ACT so I can get the best score possible.”

Riddle wants to attend UCLA.

Along with information on colleges and financial information, the fair also included information on TCSD’s career pathways, a set of high school courses that can prepare students for careers.

“I enjoyed checking out the biotech classrooms and the forensics lab,” said Drew McLachlan, a sophomore at Stansbury High School. “I’m planning on taking some of those classes next year.”

Halle Smith, a senior at Stansbury High School, said she was interested in a new pathway called medical innovations.

“The medical innovations pathway prepares you for interviews and internships in labs for chemistry, biology and forensics,” she said.

Only 23 percent of the county’s population of 25 or older held an associate’s degree in 2000 when Gov. Gary Herbert’s Education Excellence Commission announced a goal of 66 percent of Utah’s adults to hold either a career certificate or college degree by 2020.

In 2016 that percentage grew to 33 percent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The census bureau data doesn’t include residents with a certificate of competency in a career or vocational field.

Events like the Build Your Future fair will help increase the number of Tooele County residents with a career certificate or a college degree, according to Oborn.