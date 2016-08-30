Bulletin Board – August 30, 2016

Tooele

Senior Center

The senior center is for the enjoyment of all seniors 55 and older. New and exciting activities include bridge, pinochle, bingo, exercise program, line dancing, wood carving, Wii games, watercolor class, movies and health classes. Meals on Wheels available for homebound. Lunch served weekdays. For age 60 and above, suggested donation is $3. For those under age 60, cost is $5. Transportation available to the store or doctor visits for residents in the Tooele and Grantsville areas. For transportation information call (435) 843-4102. For more information about the Tooele center, call (435) 843-4110.

Books for the Whole Family

Donated children’s books and paperbacks are for sale for 25 cents, and hardcovers are being sold for $1 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Tooele City Library. All proceeds go back to the library for projects and programs.

Grave decorations

Tooele City Cemetery has set its schedule for grave decorations for 2016. Decorations are allowed for seven days before and seven days after St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Independence Day, Pioneer Day, Labor Day and Halloween, as well as seven days before and seven days after the anniversary of death and seven days before and seven days after the birthday of the deceased.

Bingo is Back!

St. Marguerite Catholic Church has started its bingo games again on Fridays starting at 6:45 p.m. Come and have a good time! Food is available. Call 435-882-3860 with questions.

Grantsville

Family History Center

Greet your ancestors free at the Grantsville Family History Center, 117 E. Cherry St. All are welcome, with consultants there to assist you. Open Mondays noon to 4 p.m., and Tuesday through Thursday noon to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

Senior Center

The senior center is for the enjoyment of all seniors age 55 and older. For info, call (435) 884-3446. Activities include Bunco, exercise programs, bingo, ceramics, pinochle, movies and wood carving, etc. Meals on Wheels available for homebound. Lunch served weekdays. For age 60 and above, suggested donation is $3. For those under age 60, cost is $5. Transportation available to the store or doctor visits for residents in the Tooele and Grantsville areas. For transportation information, call (435) 843-4102.

Daughters of Utah Pioneers

The DUP is seeking any family histories, photographs, books, stories or vintage artifacts (before 1900) to display at our DUP Grantsville Museum, located at 378 W. Clark St. (in the basement of the J. Reuben Clark Farmhouse across from the Grantsville Cemetery). For more information, call Ellen Yates at (435) 884-0253 or Coralie Lougey at (435) 884-3832. Visit www.grantsvilledupmuseum.com or www.exploretooele.com.

Stansbury Park

Restoration at Benson Gristmill

The Historic Benson Gristmill Restoration Committee is seeking donations from individuals, groups, and businesses to help with restoration efforts and the operation of the historic Gristmill site. Donations may be sent to Tooele County Benson Gristmill Fund, 47 S. Main Street, Tooele, UT 84074. For more information contact Mark (435) 241-0065.

Schools

Story and Craft Hour

Join us every Monday at 10 a.m. at the Tooele Family Center-PIRC as we enjoy the adventures of books and make fun crafts. For more information, call (435) 833-1934 ext. 1410. We are located at West Elementary School, 451 W. 300 South, Tooele. Please enter through the south side doors.

Free Preschool Hour

Every Tuesday at 10 a.m., the Tooele Family Center-PIRC has a fun activity hour of learning, singing and creating. This class is for all children 0-5 years old. Please come and enjoy the fun. For more information, call (435) 833-1934 ext. 1410. We are located at West Elementary School, 451 W. 300 South, Tooele. Please enter through the south side doors.

Saint Marguerite Catholic School

Enrolling now for the 2016-2017 school year in grades PK–8. All day Kindergarten. All day preKindergarten/preschool. Junior High grades 6–8. Curriculum features an enhanced STEM curriculum called STREAMS with religion, Spanish, and art classes included. Small class sizes. Free trial days available with advance notice. 15 S. 7th Street in Tooele. Call (435) 882-0081 or visit www.stmargschool.org. All faiths welcome. Financial assistance available. Come and see us.

Tooele Jr. High School

Nominations are now being accepted for the Tooele Jr. High School Community Council. Any parent or guardian of a current Tooele Junior High School student is eligible to run. If you are interested in being nominated please contact the office no later than Sept. 6, 2016, so that ballots can be prepared. Candidate names will be posted on Sept. 12 on the school’s website and at the office. The election will be held at Tooele Junior High School, during business hours, 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept 12-14. If you have any questions about the council or the election, please contact Principal Bill Gochis at (435) 833-1921.

TATC

Diesel Tech class

Become a Heavy Duty Diesel Technician and start earning an attractive income. Employer partners are waiting to employ diesel technician graduates. Enroll today and begin an exciting lucrative career. Visit tatc.edu or call 435-248-1800 for more information.

Education

Online courses

Online courses in Network+ and Security+ IT are designed for the IT professional seeking to upgrade their skills and knowledge of networking and security, and prepares you for the CompTIA Network+ and Security+ exams. Call the TATC at (435) 248-1800 for more information or to enroll.

Adult education

Get your high school diploma this year. All classes required for a high school diploma, adult basic education, GED preparation and English as a second language are available. Register now to graduate — just $50 per semester. Located at 211 Tooele Blvd., call (435) 833-8750. Adult education classes are for students 18 and over.

ESOL

ESOL conversational classes are held Tuesdays and Thursdays. ESOL students may also come anytime the center is open for individualized study. Registration is $50 per semester. Call (435) 833-8750 for more information.

Early Head Start

Do you have a child under age 3? Are you currently pregnant? VANTAGE Early Head Start is a free program for eligible families that offers quality early education for infants and toddlers in the home; parent education; comprehensive health services to women before, during and after pregnancy; nutrition education and family support services. Call (435) 841-1380 or (801) 268-0056 ext. 211 to apply or for free additional information.

Free developmental evaluation

DDI VANTAGE Early Intervention offers a variety of services to families with infants and toddlers from birth to age 3. Individualized services are available to enhance development in communication, motor development, cognition, social/emotional development, self-help skills and health concerns. Contact us for a free developmental evaluation at (435) 833-0725.

Budget 101

Get control of your money with this free class! This 1 1/2-hour class will help you with the tools you’ll need to set up a budget — and tips to follow it. To get the most of out the class bring your income and debt information. You will not need to share this info with anyone — it is just for you to use. Classes are offered each month. Classes held at USU Extension at 151 N Main. Register by the Monday before by emailing darlene.christensen@usu.edu or call/text 435-840-4404.

Hunter Education

Utah Hunter Education courses will take place Sept. 6, 8, 13, 14 and 15 from 6-9 p.m. at the Tooele County Health Building, located at 151 N. Main Street in Tooele. The range day will be Sept. 17. State law requires students to attend all sessions of class. All students must purchase a Hunter Education voucher for $10 from a license agent/vendor before attending a class. Bring the voucher to the first class and give to the instructor. The voucher includes all costs for the class and includes a small game license that is validated upon completion of the class. For more information, call Gene at 882-4767 or Bryan at 882-6795.

Gardening

Free Plant Diagnostic Clinic

A free plant diagnostic clinic will take place every Wednesday through October from 3-6 p.m. at the USU Extension Office Library, 151 N. Main, Tooele. Staffed by experienced and friendly Master Gardeners, you’ll find quick answers for what is troubling your garden and yardscape. Questions can also be submitted via email at tooelemastergardeners@usu.edu.

Charity

Tooele Children’s Justice Center

Tooele Children’s Justice Center is in need of DVD-Rs, soda, bottled water and snacks. We appreciate all donations. For inquiries or drop-off call (435) 843-3440. 25 S. 100 East, Tooele.

United Methodist dinner

Tooele United Methodist Church offers a free dinner every Wednesday. Coffee and social hour starts at 4 p.m. and dinner is served from 5-6 p.m. All are welcome.

The Tooele Valley Resource Center

The Tooele Valley Resource Center, now sharing a building with the Tooele County Food Bank at 38 N. Main Street, is currently in need of donations. Please consider donating items such as deodorant, chapstick, lotion, diapers, formula, toilet paper, shampoo, conditioner, combs and brushes. Cash is also welcomed. Those who receive services include individuals or families in crisis, the homeless and families at risk of becoming homeless. For more information, call (435) 566-5938 or fax (435) 843-0244.

First Baptist Food Pantry

The First Baptist Church in Tooele is offering an emergency food pantry to meet the needs of our community. The food pantry is available for emergency needs. Hours of operation are Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. We are located at 580 S. Main Street. For information call (435) 882-2048.

The Tooele County Food Bank & Grantsville Emergency Food Pantry

The Tooele County Food Bank and Grantsville Emergency Food Pantry are in need of canned meats, soups, pasta and any non-perishable foods. We are accepting donations for Pathways Women’s and Children’s Shelter (victims of domestic abuse). They are in need of socks, underwear, blankets for twin beds, hygiene products (hairspray, hair gel, body wash, nail polish and remover), toys. Anything will be appreciated. Underwear and socks must be new. Other items can be gently used. Please help us help our community. Drop boxes are located in the Intermountain Staffing Office, 7 South Main Street #203, Tooele, UT 84074.

Baby blankets needed

Baby blankets are needed for the nursery at Mountain West Medical Center. Blankets should be new and in good condition. Homemade blankets are also accepted if new. Donations can be turned in to the volunteer desk at Mountain West Medical Center, 2055 N. Main St. in Tooele. Call Diane at (435) 843-3691 with any questions.

Community Closet

Clean out your closets. The Community Closet is accepting donations for gently used clothing. Donations are accepted at your neighborhood school. Contact Christy Johnson at (435) 830-4706 with any questions.

Moose

Meals at the Lodge

Friday and Saturday night dinners will be served from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday night dinners include clam chowder or homemade soup, and/or fish baskets (halibut, shrimp), or chicken strips. Saturday night dinners include 12-ounce ribeye or T-bone steak with choice of baked potato/fries, salad and roll; halibut or salmon steak with choice of baked potato or fries, salad and roll, or Jumbo shrimp with choice of baked potato or fries, salad and roll. All meals are for a reasonable price. No orders are taken after 8:45. Daily lunch specials are available at the lodge from 11 a.m. After purchase of 10 (ten) meals either Friday/Saturday nights you get a free one. If you have more than four people in your party, please call ahead to ensure the cook can plan better. For members and their guests only.

Entertainment

The band Rock-A-Holics will play at Camp Wapiti on Friday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. The band Horse Brothers will play Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m.

Golf scramble

The next Moose golf scramble (Steve Bevan Patriot Tournament) is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 11 at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $50 per person and includes golf, cart, prizes and lunch. Hole sponsorships are available for $50. There will be raffle prizes. Golf passes and/or personal carts will be honored. Please sign up at the lodge or call 435-882-2931.

Tri-Lodge at Camp Wapiti

The fifth annual Tri-Lodge at Camp Wapiti will be held Sept. 16-18. Please plan on attending and enjoy different bands on Friday and Saturday nights and great food all day Friday and Saturday. Campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For Eagles, Elks and Moose members and their guests only.

Moose Association convention

The annual Idaho/Utah Moose Association Convention will be held Sept. 22-25 at the Glens Ferry Lodge in Idaho.

Craft Fair

On Oct. 15, the lodge will have its annual Craft Fair. If you are a vendor and would like to participate, please call the lodge at 435-882-2931.

Eagles

Sunday breakfasts

There is a breakfast served each Sunday from 9-11 a.m. There is a special every Sunday for $5 per person and you can order off the menu for $7 per person or $3 for seniors who order very few items or for kids age 11 and under. The breakfast includes one glass of juice or milk and coffee with refills. Bad beer is available and the food is delicious. The Aerie will serve breakfast on Sept. 18 and the Auxiliary will be in charge of the Sept. 25 breakfast. Public invited.

Steak nights

On Sept. 16, the dinner special is a 12-ounce top sirloin for $12. On Sept. 23, the special is a five-piece shrimp dinner for $11. On Sept. 30, the special is a half-and-half six-ounce top sirloin for $10.

Steaks and breakfast

Steaks on Friday, Sept. 2 and breakfast on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016, have been canceled due to the Labor Day holiday.

Kids’ Steak Night menu

Something new at the Friday Night Steaks: there is a new kids menu. The Auxiliary will offer a new menu for kids 12 and under ONLY. For $2 per person, they have their choice of a large corn dog, four mini corn dogs, a hot dog or a grilled cheese on Texas Toast with their choice of French fries or tater tots. You cannot beat this. Parents, come down to steak night and let the kids join you and try our new menu for the kids.

Tri State Ritual Conference

Tooele Aerie and Auxiliary will host the Utah, Idaho and Wyoming Tri State Ritual Conference Sept. 8-11, 2016. Ritual Competition will be the main activity. Meals will be served: dinner Thursday evening at 6 p.m.; breakfast, 7-10 a.m., lunch 10 a.m.-6 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Monte Carlo will be the name of the game on Friday with a special dinner dance with Dave Bickmore’s Band playing for the dance on Saturday evening, starting at 6 p.m. with the dinner, stuffed chicken breasts with the trimmings. Sunday morning breakfast will start at 6 p.m. See the Eagles’ Facebook page for the other menu items.

Steak night canceled

Steak night on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, has been canceled due to Tri State Ritual Conference; however, a SPECIAL Monte Carlo Night will be held.

Monte Carlo night

There will be a SPECIAL Monte Carlo night for the Tri State guests on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, starting at 6 p.m. The cost of the dinner, Sloppy Joes with the trimmings will be $5 — this includes $700 of play money to play the games with. Games will be played until 9 p.m. and then, there will be an auction for the gifts/prizes, using the play money with PWSP Gene Bennett as the auctioneer. Fun to be had by all. Members and guests invited.

Tri State dinner/dance

There will be a Tri State dinner/dance on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. Dinner —stuffed chicken breasts with the trimmings — will be served at 6 p.m. for $10 with our local Dave Bickmore’s Band playing for the dance to follow dinner. Members and guests invited.

Tri State Breakfast

Members and guests are invited to come to breakfast on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, from 6 a.m. through ? when all are served that wants to eat. The SPECIAL is sausage or bacon with eggs for $5; add scones with honey, jam and butter for $2 more.

Tri Lodge get-together

The Tri Lodge, Eagles, Elks and Moose annual get-together will be held Sept. 16-18, 2016. Check the Eagles’ Facebook page for more information.

Planning meeting

The next planning meeting is Sept. 20, 2016, at 6 p.m. ALL officers are supposed to be there for both and Aerie and Auxiliary and committee chairmen also are to be there to plan the activities for October. Please come.

PPs monthly dinner

PMP Rosalie Fox will host the dinner at the Casa Del Rey Mexican Restaurant in Grantsville on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at 7 p.m. All PPs are invited.

Elks

Meetings

Lodge meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesday of every month. House committee meetings are held every third Tuesday of the month. All members are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Historical Society

Seeking Historical Items

Tooele County Historical Society would like members of the community who have any family or personal histories, photographs, books, brochures, DVDs, VHS tapes, or newspaper articles that you would like to donate to our organization to please call us. We are also looking for books, newspaper articles, photos, brochures or any history that pertains to the Tooele County area. If you would like to donate them to our organization, or if you would let us make a copy for the Tooele County Historical Society, please call Alice Dale at (435) 882-1612.

Historical books

Tooele County Historical Society’s books will be available to purchase at our meeting. The History of Tooele County Volume II is $30, The Mining, Smelting, and Railroading in Tooele is $20, and we also have eight note cards depicting four different pioneer buildings for $4. These will make great gifts for your family and friends. Please call Alice Dale at 882-1612 if you would like to purchase these books.

Groups and Events

Local author seeks photos

A local author and historian is seeking original photographs of Saltaire, Black Rock, Garfield Beach and/or Lake Point, as well as any similar turn-of-the-century attractions and resorts for an upcoming book project. Those who wish to contribute information or photographs of these parks should contact Emma Penrod at elpenrod@gmail.com. Contributions will be printed with credit in a yet-to-be released pictorial history book. There is no such thing as too many photographs as the author needs a minimum of 160 photographs, and any help is greatly appreciated.

Tooele Valley Flute Choir

The Tooele Valley Flute Choir seeks members interested in our inaugural effort to raise the profile of local flautists. If you love to play the flute and want to grow your musical horizons, please join us! All levels of skill and experience welcome. Contact Emma at elpenrod@gmail.com.

Tooele Valley Free Masons

The Tooele Valley Free Masons meet the second Friday of each month for dinner and socializing. If you are interested or have questions please join us at the Lodge, located at the corner of Settlement Canyon Road and SR-36, or give us a call at (435) 277-0087.

Tooele Valley Family History Center

Research your ancestors free with trained FamilySearch volunteers at the Tooele Valley Family History Center, 751 N. 520 East, Tooele. Phone (435) 882-1396. Hours of operation: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday evenings 7-9 p.m. Wednesday evenings by appointment only. Special classes offered regularly. Call the center for more information.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

If you are struggling with your weight, you don’t need to travel the road alone. TOPS can help you achieve your goals and support you in your journey. We provide accountability through weekly weigh-ins and support and encouragement in a non-judgmental environment. TOPS is open to all men, women, teens and preteens. There are now two TOPS chapters in Tooele to accommodate your schedule. UT 330 Tooele meets Tuesday at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 276 E. 500 North. Weigh in from 5:30-6 p.m., meeting at 6 p.m. Call Mary Lou at (435) 830-1150 for information. UT 365 Tooele meets Saturday at the Bit ‘n’ Spur Clubhouse, 240 W. 500 North. Weigh-in from 9-9:30 a.m., and the meeting is at 9:30 a.m. This chapter will meet occasionally at a private residence, so call ahead for the exact location. Call Lisa at (435) 882-1442 or (435) 830-5651 for information. TOPS is a nonprofit organization. See the TOPS website at www.tops.org.

Tooele Gem and Mineral Society

Our club meets the third Tuesday of the month from 7:30-9:30 p.m. in the Pioneer Museum downstairs conference room located at 47 E. Vine Street, Tooele. Come learn about rocks, minerals and ways to craft with them and enjoy field trips for rock collecting. Membership $10/year. Email TooeleGemAndMineralSociety@gmail.com.

Sons of Utah Pioneers

The goal of the Sons of Utah Pioneers Settlement Canyon Chapter is to keep our pioneer heritage alive. We do this through histories, stories, artifacts, monuments, museums, service and scholarships. Much of this labor of love is found in the Tooele Pioneer Museum at 47 East Vine in Tooele, as well as various statues and monuments around the county. The Tooele Pioneer Cemetery at the mouth of Settlement Canyon is another of our projects. We are always looking for artifacts and histories as a loan or gift to be displayed for everyone’s benefit at the Tooele Pioneer Museum. If you are interested in the values of honoring past and future pioneers and in visiting their historical settings and learning more about those who settled and shaped Utah, attend our business and education meeting the first Thursday of each month. A potluck dinner followed by various presentations starts promptly at 6:30 p.m. in the new TATC Center at 88 S. Tooele Blvd. Call Robert Hansen at (435) 249-0703 for more information.

Mood disorder support group

Do you or someone you love have a mood disorder? NAMI-Tooele affiliation offers help, hope and healing. Please join us for support group sessions every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at the New Reflection Clubhouse on 900 South in Tooele. For more info, contact Kelly at 841-9903.

Tooele Family Al-Anon

Wednesdays at 11 a.m. at the Tooele Pioneer Museum, in the basement at the back of the building. For questions or more information, please call Allene at (435) 830-0465 or Elizabeth at (435) 884-0825 or (435) 241-9200.

Tooele Al-Anon Choices 4U

This group meets Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Mountain Faith Lutheran Church, 560 S. Main Street. For more information, contact Gesele at (435) 224-4015 or Jo-Ann at (435) 849-4180.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meeting daily at noon and 8 p.m. at the Oasis Alano Club, 1120 W. Utah Ave. For more information, contact Lance at (435) 496-3691 or Wendy at (801) 694-2624.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous

Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) is a free, 12-step recovery program for anyone suffering from food addiction. Meetings are held every Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Pioneer Museum, 47 E. Vine St. in Tooele. Enter at the north back entrance. For more information, call Millicent at (435) 882-7094 or Denise at (435) 830-1835 or visit www.foodaddicts.org. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Tooele County Aging

Tooele County Aging is looking for volunteers to help us meet the needs of seniors in the community. Many seniors require assistance and need rides to doctors or other health professionals. Rides help seniors live more independent lives. Call (435) 843-4114 for more information. The Grantsville and Tooele Senior Centers also are in need of volunteers. For more information about volunteering at the Grantsville Center, call Dan at (435) 843-4753. For volunteering at the Tooele Center, call Debbie at (435) 843-4103.

Life’s Worth Living Foundation

Suicide support group every third Thursday at 7 p.m. at the TATC, located at 88 S. Tooele Blvd., Tooele. If you struggle with suicidal thoughts or have lost a loved one to suicide, please plan on attending. Please go on Facebook and like our page to keep current with our latest news and events. Contact us on that page. lifesworthlivingfoundation.com.

Life’s Worth Living Golf Tournament

The Life’s Worth Living Foundation will host its second annual golf tournament fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 1 at The Links at Overlake. Registration for the four-person scramble begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Register your team before Sept. 1 for a $50 team discount. Single players are welcome for $65 per player. Breakfast will be provided by Denny’s and there will be a BBQ pig-on-a-spit lunch. For more information or to register, call Ted Young at 435-849-1773 or visit lifesworthlivingfoundation.com.

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will hold its monthly executive and general meetings on the third Thursday of every month at the Pioneer Museum (rear entrance). The executive meeting will be at 7 p.m. and the general meeting will be at 8 p.m. The DAV is looking for volunteer drivers — no DAV membership is required. Will need a VA physical. No monthly meetings are held in July or December. Call commander Curtis G. Beckstrom at 435-840-0547 or adjutant Eric Suarez at 435-241-9781.

Health Department and Aging Services hours

The Tooele County Health Department and Aging Services’ new hours of operation are Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m.-noon. Check out our calendar on our main page for holiday hours and closures. For more information, call (435) 277-2301.

Caregiver Support Group

Join us the third Monday of each month from 2-3 p.m. at Mountain West Medical Center, 2055 N. Main Street in Tooele. The Tooele County Health Department’s Aging Services program is the sponsor for these Alzheimer’s Association’s Caregiver Support Groups. The groups are designed to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. They help participants develop methods and skills to solve problems. The meetings encourage caregivers to maintain their own personal, physical and emotional health, as well as optimally care for the person with dementia. Questions call 435-277-2456.

Caregiver Class

Bring your lunch and join us Friday, Sept. 2 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Tooele County Health Dept. Bldg. Room #180 for a lunch and learn seminar. Kim Meichle with the Utah Independent Living Center will be presenting Assistive Technology: Tools to Help You. Come learn about different devices that may ease some of your daily tasks as a caregiver and see equipment that may enable your loved one to be more independent. Call Aging Services 277-2456 with any questions.

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

A diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease can be overwhelming for the newly diagnosed. Tooele has a support group for persons with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers. You can learn how others are coping with PD and how to live well. We meet the third Friday of each month from 1-2 p.m. at TATC, Tooele Applied Technology College, 88 S. Tooele Blvd., Tooele. For information, call Barb at (801) 656-9673 or Hal at (435) 840-3683.

Tooele Valley Country Players

We meet and play for each of the four assisted living nursing homes in Tooele County. From 3:30-4:30 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday, we are at one of these homes. We are looking for fiddle and guitar players and singers to add to our group. If you are interested, call Jay Flanders at (435) 882-4278 or Thiel “Tilly” Peck at (435) 224-4807.

TC Squares

TC Squares is ready to gear up and start dancing again. We will have beginner classes each Monday from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Clarke N. Johnsen Junior High School Cafetorium, located at 2152 N. 400 West in Tooele, Utah. We are a casually dressed family-friendly club and welcome dancers of all ages — we just ask that those under age 12 be supervised by an adult at all times. The first three nights in August will be free for new dancers. Come out and learn to square dance for free and find out how much fun it is and enjoy friendship set to music. The schedule for September is as follows: Sept. 5 — dark for Labor Day; Sept. 12 — New dancer class at 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 19 — New dancer class at 7:30 p.m., plan and prepare for anniversary dance, melons, melons and more melons; Sept. 23 — One-year anniversary dance from 7-9:30 p.m., pre-rounds start at 7 p.m., alternating tips and rounds until 9:30; Sept. 26 — New dancer class at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call Woody at 435-850-2441 or Roberta at 801-349-5992.

Tooele Naranon “Circle of Hope to Recovery”

Tooele Naranon meets Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at 134 W. 1180 North, Suite 4 in Tooele (Bonneville Mental Health). Open to all those affected by someone else’s addiction. As a 12-step program, we offer help by sharing our experience, strength and hope. For more information, please contact Terri at (435) 313-4851.

Red Cross blood drives

During National Preparedness Month in September, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to help ensure a readily available blood supply for emergencies. To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to help reduce wait times. Blood drives will be held Sept. 10 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Tooele East Stake, 721 N. 520 East, as well as Sept. 13 from 2-8 p.m. at the Tooele Utah Stake, 253 S. 200 East.

Corey Melville Men’s Softball Tournament

This tournament, sponsored by the West Wendover Recreation District, will be Sept. 10-11, 2016, in West Wendover, Nevada. Cost is $250 per team with a two-game guarantee. For more information or to register, call (775) 664-3289.