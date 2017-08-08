Bulletin Board – August 8, 2017

Tooele

Senior Center

The senior center is for the enjoyment of all seniors 55 and older. New and exciting activities include bridge, pinochle, bingo, exercise program, line dancing, wood carving, Wii games, watercolor class, movies and health classes. Meals on Wheels available for homebound. Lunch served weekdays. For age 60 and above, suggested donation is $3. For those under age 60, cost is $5. Transportation available to the store or doctor visits for residents in the Tooele and Grantsville areas. For transportation information call 435-843-4102. For more information about the Tooele center, call 435-843-4110.

Books for the Whole Family

Donated children’s books and paperbacks are for sale for 25 cents, and hardcovers are being sold for $1 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, 5-8 p.m. on Mondays and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Tooele City Library. All proceeds go back to the library for projects and programs.

Bingo is Back

St. Marguerite Catholic Church has started its bingo games again on Fridays starting at 6:45 p.m. Come and have a good time! Food is available. Call 435-882-3860 with questions.

Tooele High School Class of 1956

The 61-year class reunion luncheon will be Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at the Bonneville Brewery, 1641 N. Main St, Tooele, Utah 84074. (See their website for more details). No invitations will be sent. Please RSVP to Carolyn, at 435-841-7640 or ccgull13@gmail.com or just come.

Tooele High School Class of 1952

The Tooele High School 65th Class Reuinion will be held Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at noon at the Eagle’s Nest. Cost will be $25 per person. For information or reservations, call Marlyn Russell at 435-882-0512.

Utah Hunter Education Course

Those interested in a hunter education course can attend classes at the Tooele County Health Buildng, 151 N. Main, Tooele. Classes are from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 8, 10, 15, 16 and 17 and state law requires students attend every session of the class. Range times will be announced. For more information, call Gene at 435-882-4767 or 435-882-6795.

Tooele High Multi-Class Reunion

Tooele High School is having a multi-class reunion for classes ‘74-’82 on Sept. 9, 2017, at the Eagle’s Nest at the Tooele Army Depot. The event will be $60 per person, $30 for golf. Make checks payable to THS Reunion. Happy hour begins at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m. The band is “Bent Fender.” Mail your money in by Aug. 15 to P.O. Box 711 or to 316 Upland Drive, Tooele, Utah. For more information, see the reunion’s Facebook page.

Grantsville

Family History Center

Find the Past — come find your ancestors at our center, 113 E. Cherry St. (behind the stake center). Share your past and learn more of your heritage. Whether it is your hobby or just a general interest, beginner to advanced researcher — all are welcome. Trained consultants are available to assist you. Hours are Mondays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesdays noon-4 p.m., Wednesdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursdays noon-4 p.m. Night hours Tuesday through Thursday are 7-9 p.m. Individuals and groups are welcome. Please call 435-224-5010 to schedule a group or receive information about workshops, training, etc. Questions and comments are welcome.

Senior Center

The senior center is for the enjoyment of all seniors age 55 and older. For information, call 435-884-3446. Activities include Bunco, exercise programs, bingo, ceramics, pinochle, movies and wood carving, etc. Meals on Wheels available for homebound. Lunch served weekdays. For age 60 and above, suggested donation is $3. For those under age 60, cost is $5. Transportation available to the store or doctor visits for residents in the Tooele and Grantsville areas. For transportation information, call 435-843-4102.

Daughters of Utah Pioneers

The DUP is seeking any family histories, photographs, books, stories or vintage artifacts (before 1900) to display at our DUP Grantsville Museum, located at 378 W. Clark St. (in the basement of the J. Reuben Clark Farmhouse across from the Grantsville Cemetery). For more information, call Ellen Yates at 435-884-0253 or Coralie Lougey at 435-884-3832. Visit www.grantsvilledupmuseum.com or www.exploretooele.com.

Stansbury Park

Benson Pioneer Gristmill

Tour Utah’s last standing pioneer grist (flour) mill and log buildings. See how our ancestors lived, worked and crafted before the age of electricity. Take a guided tour to enhance your experience. Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 325 state Route 138 (just North of Stansbury Park). Admission is free.

Volunteers Needed at the Benson Historic Mill

Benson Historic Mill and Pioneer Park at 325 SR-138, is looking for people that would enjoy donating a few hours a week to help maintain and improve this Tooele Valley treasure. We are also looking for skilled people with lots of patience to help restore and bring back to life many of the artifacts currently on display. Please contact Karl Dunn at 801-556-4824 or the Grist Mill office at 435-882-7678.

Farmers’ Market at Benson Gristmill

The Farmers Market at the Gristmill is open each Saturday this summer from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market will feature fresh local produce, pork and beef products, eggs, honey, baked items and homemade craft items. Anyone wishing to participate by selling items at this year’s market can call 435-850-0458 for more information.

Guide Dogs of America

The 9th Annual Stansbury Days Car Show will be held Aug. 19 in Stansbury Park to benefit the Guide Dogs of America. Car Show registration is $25 the day of the show. The first 100 cars registered receive a car show t-Shirt and Dash Plaque. Charity dollars cover the over $42,000 each to raise and train these dogs. For information about the Guide Dogs of America, or the car show call 435-841-0713 or e-mail blacknblue72@centurylink.net The program is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and your donation is tax deductible.

Schools

Secondary School Registration Information

Secondary schools on-line registration has begun. School begins on Aug. 22, 2017. Please visit the Tooele School District website for school registration dates and times.

Elementary School Registration Information

For elementary schools, registration for new students will be held on Aug. 9, 10 and 1, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at all elementary schools. On-line registration has begin.

First Grade Registration Information

For the first grade schedule, Aug. 22-25 it will be a Wednesday schedule (from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) all week.

Kindergarten Registration Information

For the kindergarten schedule, on Aug. 25 there will be a kindergarten reception, Aug. 28 will be the first day students are in class.

Community Council for Stansbury High

Do you have a student at Stansbury High School? Do you want to make a difference in your students education? Being on community council is a wonderful way to drive improvement. Stansbury High School is now accepting nominations for three parent positions. If you are interested, please email Diane Schmidt at diane.schmidt@outlook.com. Nominations must be submitted before Monday, Aug. 14, 2017.

Story and Craft Hour

Join us every Monday at 10 a.m. at the Tooele Family Center-PIRC as we enjoy the adventures of books and make fun crafts. For more information, call 435-833-1934 ext. 1410. We are located at West Elementary School, 451 W. 300 South, Tooele. Please enter through the south side doors.

Free Preschool Hour

Every Tuesday at 10 a.m., the Tooele Family Center-PIRC has a fun activity hour of learning, singing and creating. This class is for all children up to 5 years old. Please come and enjoy the fun. For more information, call (435) 833-1934 ext. 1410. We are located at West Elementary School, 451 W. 300 South, Tooele. Please enter through the south side doors.

St. Marguerite Catholic School

The only faith based school in Tooele County. Students of all faiths are welcome from preschool through 8th grade. Featuring all-day Kindergarten, all-day preschool, junior high grades 6-8, small class sizes, and an enhanced STEM curriculum. Give us a call 435-882-0081 or visit www.stmargschool.org.

Stansbury High Marching Band

The SHS Marching Band will begin field show band camp Aug. 7-11 and 14-18 from 3-9 p.m. at the SHS band room and practice field. It’s not too late to join. Those with piano experience are encouraged to join the pit crew. Dinners will be provided by the SHS Band Boosters each night. Contact David Blanchard at dblanchard@tooeleschools for more information or visit the band page at shsimd.wordpress.com or if you are a parent, ask to join the Stansbury Band Boosters Facebook page for more information and support.

Education

Lifelong Learning Opportunities

Did you know that your age may enable you to take classes at a discount or free? Hour long seminars, week-long classes, or semester courses on a variety of topics are all available to you. A panel of presenters from Utah State University Tooele, Tooele Tech, and Tooele County Aging Services will help you discover the where, when and how on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Anyone interested in learning is invited to join us for this presentation from 11 a.m.-noon at Tooele Technical College (88 S. Tooele Boulevard, Tooele). For questions call 435-277-2456.

Online courses

Online courses in Network+ and Security+ IT are designed for the IT professional seeking to upgrade their skills and knowledge of networking and security, and prepares you for the CompTIA Network+ and Security+ exams. Call the Tooele Applied Technology Center at 435-248-1800 for more information or to enroll.

Adult education

Get your high school diploma this year. All classes required for a high school diploma, adult basic education, GED preparation and English as a second language are available. Register now to graduate — just $50 per semester. Located at 211 Tooele Blvd., call 435-833-8750. Adult education classes are for students 18 and over.

ESOL

ESOL conversational classes are held Tuesdays and Thursdays. ESOL students may also come anytime the center is open for individualized study. Registration is $50 per semester. Call 435-833-8750 for more information.

Early Head Start

Do you have a child under age 3? Are you currently pregnant? VANTAGE Early Head Start is a free program for eligible families that offers quality early education for infants and toddlers in the home; parent education; comprehensive health services to women before, during and after pregnancy; nutrition education and family support services. Call 435-841-1380 or 801-268-0056 ext. 211 to apply or for free additional information.

Free developmental evaluation

DDI VANTAGE Early Intervention offers a variety of services to families with infants and toddlers from birth to age 3. Individualized services are available to enhance development in communication, motor development, cognition, social/emotional development, self-help skills and health concerns. Contact us for a free developmental evaluation at 435-833-0725.

4-H Youth

Contest and Classes

Join 4-H for just $5 annual dues. To participate in 4-H activities, you must register as a 4-H member online at ut.4honline.com. Many scholarships and contests are available on the 4-H website, utah4h.org and at the USU Extension website, extension.usu.edu/wasatchfront/shared-contests.

Club activity kits available

Many fun activity kits are available to support 4-H clubs and camps. Check out what’s available by visiting utah4h.org/volunteers/kits and utah4h.org/discover/discoverkits.

USU Extension

USU Extension Gardening

Plant and Pest Diagnostic Clinic — master gardeners will be available to help diagnose your plant, tree and pest problems on Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. at the Tooele USU Extension office located at 151 N. Main. Bring a photo and sample of the specimen to help identify the problem. Call 435-277-2409 if you have any questions about the diagnostic clinic.

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know

Utah State University Extension has information on gardening, families, food preservation, meal planning, finances, agriculture, natural resources, Utah 4-H and Youth and many other things on their website extension.usu.edu. Check it out and learn something new.

Kids Café

Come cook and have fun with the USU Food $ense program. Kids Café will be Aug. 16 and 17 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at the County Health Building, 151 N. Main. This activity is free and for kids age 8 and up. Youth do not need to be enrolled in 4-H to participate. Pre-registration is required. Call or email by the Friday before the activity. Contact information is: Andrea 435-277-2409 or andrea.duclos@usu.edu. The classes are sponsored by USU Extension Food $ense program and Live Fit Tooele County.

Create Farm Fresh Food

During these free cooking and nutrition classes participants will learn to turn farm fresh ingredients into delicious family meals, gain skills to eat seasonally, on a budget, and each will take home free recipes and small kitchen gadgets every week. Plan to attend all four classes in the series. The August series begins Aug. 11, 18, 25 and end Sept. 1. All classes are from 7-8 p.m. at 151 N Main, Tooele. Field Trips are Saturdays July 15 and 22 or Aug. 19 and 26 at 9 a.m. Meet at the Farmers Market (location TBA). Pre-registration is required. Call Andrea at 435-277-2409 or andrea.duclos@usu.edu. Space is limited and classes will fill quickly. The classes are sponsored by USU Extension Food $ense program and Live Fit Tooele County.

Celebrate Series

Celebrate Pioneer Day with a parent/child cooking series based on special summertime holidays on Aug. 9. Help celebrate back to school. Learn about making fun, healthy school lunches. Kids ages 4 and older welcome. The class will be at 151 N. Main, Tooele from 7-8 p.m. and ais free. Pre-registration is required by the Monday before class. Call or email Andrea at 435-277-2409 or andrea.duclos@usu.edu.

Basic Cooking

Createbreakfast, lunch and dinner: Aug 16, 23, 30, Sept 6, 13 and 20 from 7–8 p.m. This is a six-part series with an emphasis on basic cooking. Free for ages 13 to adult.

Embroidery/Needlework Camp

Learn basic embroidery stitches and make a heart sampler. Aug. 8 and 9 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Cost is $7 and includes all supplies needed to complete the project. Sign-up on 4honline.org or call Tamra at 435-277-2405 for help enrolling.

Crochet Camp

Learn to read a pattern, create basic crochet stitches and make a headband and a flower. Aug. 14 and 15, 2-4 p.m. Cost is $3 and includes all supplies. Must have finished 3rd grade to attend. Sign-up on 4honline.org or call Tamra at 435-277-2405 for help enrolling.

Cake Decorating Camp

Learn basics in cake decorating: how to make frosting, frost a cake, use decorating tips, and more. Take home your own decorated cake. Aug. 16 and 17, 2-5 p.m. Cost is $10 includes a set of tips for decorating to keep up with the skills you’ll learn. Must have finished 3rd grade to attend. Sign-up on 4honline.org or call Tamra at 435-277-2405 for help enrolling.

Create Your Own Comic Strip Class

Learn the basics of making a comic strip: create the characters, write the story and draw the pictures. You might be the next Stan Lee. Sept 21, 4:30- 5:30 p.m. Free class. Must have finished 3rd grade to attend. Registration required at 4honline.org or call Tamra at 435-277-2405 for help enrolling.

Charity

Tooele Children’s Justice Center

Tooele Children’s Justice Center is in need of DVD-Rs, soda, bottled water and snacks. We appreciate all donations. For inquiries or drop-off call 435-843-3440. 25 S. 100 East, Tooele.

United Methodist dinner

Tooele United Methodist Church offers a free dinner every Wednesday. Coffee and social hour starts at 4 p.m. and dinner is served from 5-6 p.m. All are welcome.

The Tooele Valley Resource Center

The Tooele Valley Resource Center, now sharing a building with the Tooele County Food Bank at 38 N. Main Street, is currently in need of donations. Please consider donating items such as deodorant, chapstick, lotion, diapers, formula, toilet paper, shampoo, conditioner, combs and brushes. Cash is also welcomed. Those who receive services include individuals or families in crisis, the homeless and families at risk of becoming homeless. For more information, call 435-566-5938 or fax 435-843-0244.

First Baptist Food Pantry

The First Baptist Church in Tooele is offering an emergency food pantry to meet the needs of our community. The food pantry is available for emergency needs. Hours of operation are Saturdays from 10 a.m.-noon. We are located at 580 S. Main Street. For information call 435-882-2048.

Tooele County Food Bank, Grantsville Emergency Food Pantry

The Tooele County Food Bank and Grantsville Emergency Food Pantry are in need of canned meats, soups, pasta and any non-perishable foods. We are accepting donations for Pathways Women’s and Children’s Shelter (victims of domestic abuse). They are in need of socks, underwear, blankets for twin beds, hygiene products (hairspray, hair gel, body wash, nail polish and remover) toys. Anything will be appreciated. Underwear and socks must be new. Other items can be gently used. Please help us help our community. Drop boxes are located in the Intermountain Staffing Office, 7 S. Main Street #203, Tooele, UT 84074.

Baby blankets needed

Baby blankets are needed for the nursery at Mountain West Medical Center. Blankets should be new and in good condition. Homemade blankets are also accepted if new. Donations can be turned in to the volunteer desk at Mountain West Medical Center, 2055 N. Main Street in Tooele. Call Diane at 435-843-3691 with any questions.

Community Closet

Clean out your closets. The Community Closet is accepting donations for gently used clothing. Donations are accepted at your neighborhood school. Contact Christy Johnson at 435-830-4706 with any questions.

Moose

Meals at the Lodge

Friday and Saturday night dinners will be served from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday night dinners change weekly or you can order from the menu items Saturday night dinners include 14 oz. ribeye or T-bone steak w/choice of baked potato/fries, salad and roll; halibut or salmon steak w/choice of baked or fries, salad and roll, or Jumbo shrimp w/choice of baked or fries, salad and roll. All meals are for a reasonable price. No orders taken after 8:45 p.m. Daily lunch specials are available at the lodge from 11 a.m. After purchase of 10 meals either Friday/Saturday nights your next one is free. If you have more than four people in your party, please call ahead to ensure the cook can better plan. For members and their guests only.

Entertainment

Saturday, Aug. 19, Seasoned Amnesia band will perform from 6-10 p.m.

Special Events

On Friday Aug 25, we will honor Veterans with a free dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Our 2nd Annual Golf Scramble is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 13, at Oquirrh Hills starting at 8 a.m. Sign-up sheets are available at the lodge or call 435-882-2931. On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Moose Legion is sponsoring a Le Bus trip to Wendover for the day. Please sign up at the lodge or call 435-882-2931 for more information.

Eagles

Sunday Breakfasts

Regular Sunday breakfasts will be served from 9-11:30 p.m. There will be a $5 special, $7 for adults, $3 for seniors and $3 for kids 11-years and younger. The meal includes coffee and or a glass of juice or milk. Bad Beer is available. The public is invited.

Steak Specials

Specials include Aug. 11, 2-piece halibut for $9 or 3-piece for $11; Aug. 18, rib eye steak for $18; and Aug. 25, 3-piece shrimp dinner for $9.

Parkinson’s Disease Fundraiser

On Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, the Eagles will host a pool tournament and all proceeds will go to the Parkinson’s Disease Charity Fund. Sign up is at 11 a.m. and the cost is $10 to play. The tournament will begin at noon. There will also be a raffle, bake sale and food will be available. Parkinson’s is the Aerie and Auxiliary charity project for this year. Baked goods and raffle prizes will be appreciated. Please all come out and support this charitable activity.

Auxilliary Birthday Party

The Auxiliary will celebrate 71 years as a chartered organization to Tooele Aerie #164 on Monday, Aug.14, 2017, after a short meeting at 7 p.m. The past presidents will be honored with a short ceremony. A light lunch will be served. All past presidents are especially invited to attend. All auxiliary members are invited to come out and celebrate this special birthday. See you all there.

Auxilliary PPs Dinner Meeting

PMP Jeannie Bennett will host the dinner meeting at the La Fountaine Mexican restaurant on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, at 7 p.m. All PPs re-invited to come out, socialize and enjoy the company of the other PPs. See you all there.

Planning Meeting

A planning meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at 7 p.m. All officers of the Aerie and Auxiliary and committee chairman for activities for September are asked to attend to plan the activities for September 2017.

Elks

Meetings

Lodge meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesday of every month. House committee meetings are held every third Tuesday of the month. All members are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Friday Night Dinners

There will be No Friday Night Dinner through the summer. Dinner will return in September.

Snacks

Hungry? Need a snack? Available in the social quarters, during business hours: Nachos $2.50, hot dogs $2, burgers $3.75 ($4 with cheese), chicken sandwich $3.75 ($4 with cheese) and personal pizzas $3.

Redneck Pool Party

Mark your calendar — The Redneck Pool Party will be Aug. 19, 2017, beginning at 2 p.m. Cost is a $5 donation at the door, which includes water fun, games and food. Break out your redneck gear and join in the fun.

Historical Society

Seeking Historical Items

Tooele County Historical Society would like members of the community who have any family or personal histories, photographs, books, brochures, DVDs, VHS tapes, or newspaper articles that you would like to donate to our organization to please call us. We are also looking for books, newspaper articles, photos, brochures or any history that pertains to the Tooele County area. If you would like to donate them to our organization, or if you would let us make a copy for the Tooele County Historical Society, please call Alice Dale at 435-882-1612.

Historical books

Tooele County Historical Society’s books will be available to purchase at our meeting. The History of Tooele County Volume II is $30, The Mining, Smelting, and Railroading in Tooele is $20, and we also have eight note cards depicting four different pioneer buildings for $4. These will make great gifts for your family and friends. Please call Alice Dale at 435-882-1612 if you would like to purchase these books.

Groups and Events

Local author seeks photos

A local author and historian is seeking original photographs of Saltaire, Black Rock, Garfield Beach and/or Lake Point, as well as any similar turn-of-the-century attractions and resorts for an upcoming book project. Those who wish to contribute information or photographs of these parks should contact Emma Penrod at elpenrod@gmail.com. Contributions will be printed with credit in a yet-to-be released pictorial history book. There is no such thing as too many photographs as the author needs a minimum of 160 photographs, and any help is greatly appreciated.

Tooele Valley Flute Choir

The Tooele Valley Flute Choir seeks members interested in our inaugural effort to raise the profile of local flutists. If you love to play the flute and want to grow your musical horizons, please join us! All levels of skill and experience welcome. Contact Emma at elpenrod@gmail.com.

Tooele Valley Free Masons

The Tooele Valley Free Masons meet the second Friday of each month for dinner and socializing. If you are interested or have questions please join us at the Lodge, located at the corner of Settlement Canyon Road and SR-36, or give us a call at 435-277-0087.

Tooele Valley Family History Center

Research your ancestors free with trained FamilySearch volunteers at the Tooele Valley Family History Center, 751 N. 520 East, Tooele. Phone 435-882-1396. Hours of operation: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday evenings 7-9 p.m. Wednesday evenings by appointment only. Special classes offered regularly. Call the center for more information.

Tooele Family Al-Anon

Wednesdays at 11 a.m. at the Tooele Pioneer Museum, in the basement at the back of the building. For questions or more information, please call Allene at 435-830-0465 or Elizabeth at 435-884-0825 or 435-241-9200.

Tooele Al-Anon Choices 4U

This group meets Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Mountain Faith Lutheran Church, 560 S. Main Street. For more information, contact Gesele at 435-224-4015 or Jo-Ann at 435-849-4180.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meeting daily at noon and 8 p.m. at the Oasis Alano Club, 1120 W. Utah Ave. For more information, contact Lance at 435-496-3691 or Wendy at 801-694-2624.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous

Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) is a free, 12-step recovery program for anyone suffering from food addiction. Meetings are held every Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Pioneer Museum, 47 E. Vine Street in Tooele. Enter at the north back entrance. For more information, call Millicent at 435-882-7094 or Denise at 435-830-1835 or visit www.foodaddicts.org. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Tooele County Aging

Tooele County Aging is looking for volunteers to help us meet the needs of seniors in the community. Many seniors require assistance and need rides to doctors or other health professionals. Rides help seniors live more independent lives. Call 435-843-4114 for more information. The Grantsville and Tooele Senior Centers also are in need of volunteers. For more information about volunteering at the Grantsville Center, call Dan at 435-843-4753. For volunteering at the Tooele Center, call Debbie at 435-843-4103.

Life’s Worth Living Foundation

Suicide support group every fourth Thursday at 7 p.m. at Mountain West Medical Center, located at 2055 N. Main Street in Tooele, in the classroom by the cafeteria. If you struggle with suicidal thoughts or have lost a loved one to suicide, please plan on attending. Please go on Facebook and like our page to keep current with our latest news and events. Contact us on that page. Visit lifesworthlivingfoundation.com or call 435-248-LIVE.

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20

Thursday, the “Jordan M. Byrd” Tooele County Chapter for the Disabled American Veterans held their annual Installation of Officers ceremony for the 2017-18 year at Tooele City’s Pioneer Museum.

Newly elected officers for Chapter 20 include Commander James G. Yale, Senior Vice Commander Dustee Thomas, Second Vice Commander Harold Williams, Adjutant Greg Johnson and Treasurer Nathan Wilcox. The previous commander, Curtis Beckstrom, was appointed to serve as chapter chaplin. Monthly general membership meetings are held at the Pioneer Museum, located at 47 E. Vine Street every third Thursday of the month at 8 p.m. Those who wish to attend the leadership meeting at 7 p.m. are welcome to listen to the appointed members’ meeting. All Tooele County veterans are invited to attend. The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will hold its monthly executive and general meetings on the third Thursday of every month at the Pioneer Museum (rear entrance). The executive meeting will be at 7 p.m. and the general meeting will be at 8 p.m. The DAV is looking for volunteer drivers — no DAV membership is required. Will need a VA physical. No monthly meetings are held in July or December. Call commander James Yale at 435-849-0521 or adjutant Greg Johnson at 435-849-6741.

Health Department and Aging Services hours

The Tooele County Health Department and Aging Services’ new hours of operation are Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m.-noon. Check out our calendar on our main page for holiday hours and closures. For more information, call 435-277-2301.

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

A diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease can be overwhelming for the newly diagnosed. Tooele has a support group for persons with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers. You can learn how others are coping with PD and how to live well. We meet the third Friday of each month from 1-2 p.m. at TATC, Tooele Applied Technology College, 88 S. Tooele Blvd., Tooele. For information, call Barb at 801-656-9673 or Hal at 435-840-3683.

Tooele Naranon “Circle of Hope to Recovery”

Tooele Naranon meets Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at 134 W. 1180 North, Ste. 4 in Tooele (Bonneville Mental Health). Open to all those affected by someone else’s addiction. As a 12-step program, we offer help by sharing our experience, strength and hope. For more information, please contact Terri at 435-313-4851.

Military Items Wanted

When you no longer want your military items, do not take them to the D.I. or the thrift store. Bring them — hats, helmets, dress uniforms, boots, shoes, pants, jackets, backpacks, belts, canteens, pouches, old photos, etc. — to 775 S. Coleman Street They will be displayed with honor and respect. Call Matthew or Tina, 435-882-8688.

Children’s Choir Auditions

Rising Voices Children’s Choir is an auditioned children’s choir for children 7-14 years of age. The talented Katelynd Blake, owner and director of Blake Music Studios, directs the choir. Blake has a degree in vocal performance and has taught at the collegiate level. If your child loves to sing and you are looking for an exceptional musical experience for them, this is it. For more information and to register for an audition, please visit blakemusicstudios.com or call 435-277-0755.

Rocky Mountain Hospice

Want to have more meaning in your life. Do you want to do something that is satisfying and of great service to your community? Then become a Rocky Mountain Hospice volunteer. No experience required. All training, background check and TB tests provided by Rocky Mountain. The only requirement is your desire to help someone in need. Please contact Diane Redman at Rocky Mountain Hospice, 801-397-4904.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Group

Join us the 3rd Monday of each month from 2-3 p.m. at Mountain West Medical Center in Tooele. The Tooele County Health Department’s Aging Services program is the sponsor for these Alzheimer’s Association’s Caregiver Support Groups. The groups are designed to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. Questions call 435-277-2456.

The Next Chapter

The Next Chapter is a free social support and educational program to help widows and widowers adjust to the loss of their spouse through monthly activities. You are invited to join others who are on the same page as you, to begin a new chapter in your life story. Call Sarah with Tooele County Aging Services at 435-277-2456 for more details.

Stansbury Art and Lit. Artist for August

The Chamber Wall Gallery Artist for the month of August is Rolanda Root. Root is an oil and pastel artist who especially likes to paint landscapes. She has recently taken more classes and workshops to continue her education in these mediums. She has been able to show many of her oil and pastel works from her plein air painting and studio work and had pieces selected for juried shows throughout Utah. Root is the drawing and painting teacher at Stansbury High School. Her artwork on display features both plein air and studio pieces. These works of art are available to view at the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce, 154 S. Main, Tooele. The public is invited to see this chamber wall gallery display any time during the chamber’s regular business hours.

Sons of Utah Pioneers

Anyone interested in the history of Tooele City, Tooele County or Utah pioneers, we need you! Please come and join us for a potluck social dinner at the church on Pinehurst and Utah avenues. Parking is on east side. For more information, please contact Joe Brandon, 435-830-9783 or 435-830-9784. The local Sons of Utah Pioneers meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

Grandparent Networking Group

Come meet others who are raising their grandchildren to network. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. For address or other information, call Trisha 435-849-2536 or email at tesschelble@yahoo.com.

TC Squares Dance Club

The TC Squares Dance Club has begun dancing again on Mondays at the Clarke Johnson Jr. High Cafetorium, 2152 N. 400 West, Tooele from 7:30-9:30 p.m. The first three nights are free for new dancers — Aug. 14, 21 and 28. Please bring finger food to share. For more information, contact Woody at 435-850-2441, Roberta at 801-349-5992 or visit the club website at tcsquares.com.

Tooele County Ladies Pool League

A sign-up meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge, 50 S. 1st Street, Tooele. Teams consist of four women, who live in Tooele County. We play Thursday nights, starting Sept. 7. For more information, call Sandi at 435-830-0099.