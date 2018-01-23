Bulletin Board – January 23, 2018

Tooele

Senior Center

The senior center is for the enjoyment of all seniors 55 and older. New and exciting activities include bridge, pinochle, bingo, exercise program, line dancing, wood carving, Wii games, watercolor class, movies and health classes. Meals on Wheels available for homebound. Lunch served weekdays. For age 60 and above, suggested donation is $3. For those under age 60, cost is $5. Transportation available to the store or doctor visits for residents in the Tooele and Grantsville areas. For transportation information call 435-843-4102. For more information about the Tooele Center, call 435-843-4110.

Donate to library

Please remember the “Friends of the Tooele City Library” when doing your spring cleaning and donate your used books to the bookstore in the library. Money from book sales is used to support programs within the library. The library is located at 128 W. Vine St. For more information, call 435-882-2182 or go online to tooelecity.org. Thank you for your support.

Books for the Whole Family

Donated children’s books and paperbacks are for sale for 25 cents, and hardcovers are being sold for $1 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, 5-8 p.m. on Mondays and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Tooele City Library. All proceeds go back to the library for projects and programs.

Bingo is back

St. Marguerite Catholic Church has started its bingo games again on Fridays starting at 6:45 p.m. Come and have a good time. Food is available. Call 435-882-3860 with questions.

Grantsville

Family History Center

Find the Past — come find your ancestors at our center, 113 E. Cherry St. (behind the stake center). Share your past and learn more of your heritage. Whether it is your hobby or just a general interest, beginner to advanced researcher — all are welcome. Trained consultants are available to assist you. Hours are Mondays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays noon to 4 p.m., Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays noon to 4 p.m. Night hours Tuesday through Thursday are 7-9 p.m. Individuals and groups are welcome. Please call 435-224-5010 to schedule a group or receive information about workshops, training, etc. Questions and comments are welcome.

Senior Center

The senior center is for the enjoyment of all seniors age 55 and older. For information, call 435-884-3446. Activities include Bunco, exercise programs, bingo, ceramics, pinochle, movies and wood carving, etc. Meals on Wheels is available for the homebound. Lunch served weekdays. For age 60 and above, suggested donation is $3. For those under age 60, cost is $5. Transportation is available to the store or doctor visits for residents in the Tooele and Grantsville areas. For transportation information, call 435-843-4102.

Daughters of Utah Pioneers

The DUP is seeking any family histories, photographs, books, stories or vintage artifacts (before 1900) to display at the DUP Grantsville Museum, located at 378 W. Clark St. (in the basement of the J. Reuben Clark Farmhouse across from the Grantsville Cemetery). For more information, call Ellen Yates at 435-884-0253 or Coralie Lougey at 435-884-3832. Visit www.grantsvilledupmuseum.com or www.exploretooele.com.

Grantsville Sociable

The 134th Grantsville Sociable will be held March 17, 2018. If you live in Grantsville and you are turning 75 in 2018, or are not currently on our address list, please email you address to: janice.marriot@gmail.com or call 801-884-9766. If you graduated from Grantsville High School in 1961, your information is already on file.

Adult Religion Class

The Grantsville West Stake will sponsor a BYU adult religion class on New Testament Gospels on Wednesdays from Jan. 10-April 11 from 7 -8:30 p.m. at the Grantsville Seminary, 115 E. Cherry St., Grantsville. Tuition is $21. The classes will be taught by Matthew Bunkall. For more information, call Joe Peterson at 435-884-6326.

Schools

Story and Craft Hour

Join us every Monday at 10 a.m. at the Tooele Family Center-PIRC as we enjoy the adventures of books and make fun crafts. For more information, call 435-833-1934 ext. 1410. We are located at West Elementary School, 451 W. 300 South, Tooele. Please enter through the south side doors.

Free Preschool Hour

Every Tuesday at 10 a.m., the Tooele Family Center-PIRC has a fun activity hour of learning, singing and creating. The class is for all children up to 5 years old. Please come and enjoy the fun. For more information, call (435) 833-1934 ext. 1410. We are located at West Elementary School, 451 W. 300 South, Tooele. Please enter through the south side doors.

St. Marguerite Catholic School

The only faith-based school in Tooele County. Students of all faiths are welcome from preschool through 8th grade. Featuring all-day Kindergarten, all-day preschool, junior high grades 6-8, small class sizes, and an enhanced STEM curriculum. Give us a call at 435-882-0081 or visit www.stmargschool.org.

Education

Online courses

Online courses in Network+ and Security+ IT are designed for the IT professional who seeks to upgrade his or her skills and knowledge of networking and security. Courses prepare students for the CompTIA Network+ and Security+ exams. Call Tooele Technical College at 435-248-1800 for more information or to enroll.

Get enrolled

Start the New Year off right and enroll in training at Tooele Technical College. Sharpen your current skills or train for a new career. Most programs have open enrollment and you can enroll anytime of the year. Get a commercial driver’s license in as little as 4 weeks and get on-the-road to a lucrative career. Tooele Tech also offers CPR classes to its students and the public on the second Monday of every month. Become CPR certified at Tooele Tech. For more information, call 435-248-1800 or visit tooeletech.edu.

Adult Education

Get your high school diploma this year at the Tooele Community Learning Center. All classes required for a high school diploma, adult basic education, GED preparation and English as a second language are available. Register now to graduate — just $50 per semester. Located at 211 Tooele Blvd. Call 435-833-8750. Adult education classes are for students 18 and over.

ESOL

ESOL conversational classes are held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Tooele Community Learning Center. ESOL students may also come anytime the center is open for individualized study. Registration is $50 per semester. Located at 211 Tooele Blvd. Call 435-833-8750 for more information.

Early Head Start

Do you have a child under age 3? Are you currently pregnant? VANTAGE Early Head Start is a free program for eligible families that offers quality early education for infants and toddlers in the home; parent education; comprehensive health services to women before, during and after pregnancy; nutrition education and family support services. Call 435-841-1380 or 801-268-0056 ext. 211 to apply or for free additional information.

Free developmental evaluation

DDI VANTAGE Early Intervention offers a variety of services to families with infants and toddlers from birth to age 3. Individualized services are available to enhance development in communication, motor development, cognition, social/emotional development, self-help skills and health concerns. Contact us for a free developmental evaluation at 435-833-0725.

4-H Youth

Contest and Classes

Join 4-H for just $5 annual dues. To participate in 4-H activities, you must register as a 4-H member online at ut.4honline.com. Many scholarships and contests are available on the 4-H website, utah4h.org and at the website, extension.usu.edu/wasatchfront/shared-contests.

Club activity kits available

Many fun activity kits are available to support 4-H clubs and camps. Check out what’s available by visiting utah4h.org/volunteers/kits and utah4h.org/discover/discoverkits.

Charity

Tooele Children’s Justice Center

Tooele Children’s Justice Center is in need of DVD-Rs, soda, bottled water and snacks. We appreciate all donations. For inquiries or drop-off, call 435-843-3440. 25 S. 100 East, Tooele.

United Methodist Dinner

Tooele United Methodist Church offers a free dinner every Wednesday. Coffee and social hour starts at 4 p.m. and dinner is served from 5-6 p.m. All are welcome.

Tooele Valley Resource Center

The Tooele Valley Resource Center, now sharing a building with the Tooele County Food Bank at 38 N. Main Street, Tooele, is currently in need of donations. Please consider donating items such as deodorant, Chapstick, lotion, diapers, formula, toilet paper, shampoo, conditioner, combs and brushes. Cash is also welcomed. Those who receive services include individuals or families in crisis, the homeless and families at risk of becoming homeless. For more information, call 435-566-5938 or fax 435-843-0244.

First Baptist Food Pantry

The First Baptist Church in Tooele is offering an emergency food pantry to meet the needs of our community. Hours are Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. First Baptist Church is located at 580 S. Main Street. For information, call 435-882-2048.

Food Banks

Tooele County Food Bank, Grantsville Emergency Food Pantry, and the Tooele County Food Bank are in need of canned meats, soups, pasta and any non-perishable foods. We are accepting donations for Pathways Women’s and Children’s Shelter (victims of domestic abuse). They are in need of socks, underwear, blankets for twin beds, hygiene products (hairspray, hair gel, body wash, nail polish and remover) toys. Anything will be appreciated. Underwear and socks must be new. Other items can be gently used. Please help us help our community. Drop boxes are located in the Intermountain Staffing Office, 7 S. Main Street #203 in Tooele.

Baby blankets needed

Baby blankets are needed for the nursery at Mountain West Medical Center. Blankets should be new and in good condition. Homemade blankets are also accepted if new. Donations can be turned in to the volunteer desk at Mountain West Medical Center, 2055 N. Main Street in Tooele. Call Diane at 435-843-3691 with any questions.

Community Closet

Clean out your closets. The Community Closet is accepting donations for gently used clothing. Donations are accepted at your neighborhood school. Contact Christy Johnson at 435-830-4706 with any questions.

Moose

Meals at the Lodge

Friday and Saturday night dinners will be served from 5-9 p.m. Friday night dinners change weekly or you can order from the menu. Saturday night dinners include 14 oz. ribeye or T-bone steak w/choice of baked potato/fries, salad and roll; halibut or salmon steak w/choice of baked or fries, salad and roll, or jumbo shrimp w/choice of baked or fries, salad and roll. All meals are for a reasonable price. No orders taken after 8:45 p.m. Daily lunch specials are available at the lodge from 11 a.m. After purchase of 10 meals either Friday/Saturday nights your next one is free. If you have more than four people in your party, please call ahead to ensure the cook can better plan. For members and their guests only.

Entertainment

On Jan. 27, The Old Town Rebels will perform from 6-10 p.m.

Special Events

Breakfast will be served every Sunday meeting at 10:30 a.m. Please attend the men’s meeting at 9:30 a.m. and the women’s meeting at 12:30 p.m., and enjoy a great breakfast.

On Jan. 26, the men will host “The Last Man Standing,” starting at 6 p.m. Tickets for this event are available for $1 each. The fundraiser is in support of the Men’s Legion. For members and their guests only.

On Feb. 4, the lodge will host a Superbowl Party starting at 2 p.m. There will be food, prizes and fun.

A Scotch double pool tournament is scheduled for 12 noon on Feb. 17

Eagles

Sunday Breakfasts

Regular Sunday breakfasts will be served from 9-11:30 a.m. There will be a $5 special, $7 for adults, $3 for seniors and $3 for kids 11-years and younger. The meal includes coffee and or a glass of juice or milk. Bad Beer is available. The public is invited.

Elks

Meetings

Lodge meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesday of every month. House committee meetings are held every third Tuesday of the month. All members are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Friday Night Dinners

Friday Night Dinners have returned and are from 6- 9 p.m. If there is something new or different you would like to see, stop by the social quarters, fill out a survey and let us know your opinion.

Snacks

Hungry? Need a snack? Available in the social quarters, during business hours: Nachos $2.50, hot dogs $2, burgers $3.75 ($4 with cheese), chicken sandwich $3.75 ($4 with cheese) and personal pizzas $3.

Dart League

The Elks will be starting a fall and winter dart league at the lodge. The league will be played on Thursday evenings and will be a 12-week season, beginning the first Thursday in October. Contact the Lodge or Jesse 435-224-7228 with any questions.

Historical Society

Historical books

Tooele County Historical Society’s books are available to purchase at meetings. The History of Tooele County Volume II is $35, The Mining, Smelting, and Railroading in Tooele is $25, and we also have eight note cards depicting four different pioneer buildings for $4. These make great gifts for family and friends. Please call Alice Dale at 435-882-1612 if you would like to purchase these books.

Seeking Historical Items

The Tooele County Historical Society would like members of the community who have any family or personal histories, photographs, books, brochures, DVDs, VHS tapes or newspaper articles that you would like to donate to our organization to please call us. We are also looking for books, newspaper articles, photos, brochures or any history that pertains to the Tooele County area. If you would like to donate them to our organization, or if you would let us make a copy for the Tooele County Historical Society, please call 435-882-1612.

Groups and Events

Photographic journey

Join us on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. as master gardener and landscape designer Ginny Hooper takes us on a photographic tour of Boston’s Arnold Arboretum. Hooper has interned at the gardens, and will give a behind the scenes look at this world-class, 281-acre horticultural facility. The presentation will be one hour and will be offered at the USU Extension Offices, 151 N. Main, Tooele. For more info, contact Jay Cooper at DirtFarmerJay@gmail.com

Veterans Card Drive

Congressman Chris Stewart (R-Utah) is hosting a Valentine’s Day Card Drive to thank and honor our Utah veterans. Utahns are invited to mail or drop off Valentine’s Day cards for veterans at Stewart’s Salt Lake City or St. George offices through Feb. 9. The congressman and his staff will deliver the cards in person to Veteran’s Homes in Salt Lake City and St. George. The Salt Lake City office mailing and location address is: 420 E. South Temple #390, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111. For St. George: 253 W. St. George Blvd., #100, St. George, Utah 84770.

Artist of the Month

The Stansbury Art and Literary Society Artist of the Month for January is Jane Autry. Her work is highly idealistic, much like the old masters with an emphasis on eternal themes, using age-old techniques, but employing modern tools and supplies. This includes a much brighter color palette, with an old-fashioned twist, which Autry loves! She is an idealist to the core, and an artist who cherishes high and noble principles. The public can view her paintings through January at the Chamber Wall Gallery in the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce Building, 153 S. Main, Tooele, during the chamber’s regular business hours.

Stansbury Art and Literary Society

The next open meeting of the Stansbury Art and Literary Society is Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Coulter House Event Center, state Route 138 in Stansbury Park. The public is invited. The project or challenge is to do a creative work of art in the medium of your choice using the theme “Reflections.” Each person will have a chance to show and discuss what inspired them in creating their work of art when they bring it to the meeting. This is one aspect of our meetings that provide artists and other creative people with feedback about their artwork. It is also a lot of fun and entertaining to hear what other artists have to say.

Tooele Gem and Mineral Society

The Tooele Gem and Mineral Society club meets the third Tuesday of the month (except June, July and Aug), 7:30-9:30 p.m. in the Pioneer Museum downstairs conference room located at 47 E. Vine St. Tooele. Come learn about rocks, minerals and ways to craft them and enjoy field trips for rock collecting. Membership is $15 per year. For more information, send questions to tooelegemandmineralsociety@gmail.com.

Local author seeks photos

A local author and historian is seeking original photographs of Saltair, Black Rock, Garfield Beach and/or Lake Point, as well as any similar turn-of-the-century attractions and resorts for an upcoming book project. Those who wish to contribute information or photographs of these parks should contact Emma Penrod at elpenrod@gmail.com. Contributions will be printed with credit in a yet-to-be released pictorial history book. There is no such thing as too many photographs as the author needs a minimum of 160 photographs, and any help is greatly appreciated.

Tooele Valley Free Masons

Tooele Valley Free Masons meet the second Friday of each month for dinner and socializing. If you are interested or have questions, please join us at the Lodge, located at the corner of Settlement Canyon Road and state Route 36, or call at 435-277-0087.

Tooele Valley Family History Center

Research your ancestors free with trained FamilySearch volunteers at the Tooele Valley Family History Center, 751 N. 520 East, Tooele. Phone 435-882-1396. Hours of operation: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday evenings 7-9 p.m. Wednesday evenings by appointment only. Special classes offered regularly. Call the center for more information.

Tooele Family Al-Anon

Al-Anon meetings are held Wednesdays at 11 a.m. in the Tooele Pioneer Museum’s basement at the back of the building. For questions or more information, please call Allene at 435-830-0465 or Elizabeth at 435-884-0825 or 435-241-9200.

Tooele Al-Anon Choices 4U

This group meets Sundays at 5 p.m. at the Mountain Faith Lutheran Church, 560 S. Main St., Tooele. For more information, contact Gesele at 435-224-4015 or Jo-Ann at 435-849-4180.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are held daily at noon and 8 p.m. at the Oasis Alano Club, 1120 W. Utah Ave. For more information, contact Lance at 435-496-3691 or Wendy at 801-694-2624.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous

Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) is a free, 12-step recovery program for anyone suffering from food addiction. Meetings are held every Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Pioneer Museum, 47 E. Vine Street in Tooele. Enter at the north back entrance. For more information, call Millicent at 435-882-7094 or Denise at 435-830-1835 or visit www.foodaddicts.org. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Tooele County Aging

Tooele County Aging is looking for volunteers to help us meet the needs of seniors in the community. Many seniors require assistance and need rides to doctors or other health professionals. Rides help seniors live more independent lives. Call 435-843-4114 for more information. The Grantsville and Tooele Senior Centers also are in need of volunteers. For more information about volunteering at the Grantsville Center, call Dan at 435-843-4753. For volunteering at the Tooele Center, call Debbie at 435-843-4103.

Life’s Worth Living Foundation

Suicide support group meetings are held every fourth Thursday at 7 p.m. at Mountain West Medical Center, 2055 N. Main Street in Tooele, in the classroom by the cafeteria. If you struggle with suicidal thoughts or have lost a loved one to suicide, please plan on attending. Please go on Facebook and like our page to keep current with our latest news and events. Contact us on that page. Visit lifesworthlivingfoundation.com or call 435-248-LIVE.

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20

The “Jordan M. Byrd” Tooele County Chapter for the Disabled American Veterans holds monthly general membership meetings at the Pioneer Museum, 47 E. Vine Street in Tooele, every third Thursday of the month at 8 p.m. Those who wish to attend the leadership meeting at 7 p.m. are welcome to listen to the appointed members’ meeting. All Tooele County veterans are invited to attend. Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will hold its monthly executive and general meetings on the third Thursday of every month at the Pioneer Museum (rear entrance). The executive meeting will be at 7 p.m. and the general meeting will be at 8 p.m. The DAV is looking for volunteer drivers — no DAV membership is required. Will need a VA physical. No monthly meetings are held in December. Call commander James Yale at 435-849-0521 or senior vice commander Dustee Thomas at 435-830-8487.

Health Department and Aging Services hours

The Tooele County Health Department and Aging Services’ new hours of operation are Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Check out our calendar on our main page for holiday hours and closures. For more information, call 435-277-2301.

Parkinson’s disease Support Group

A diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease can be overwhelming for the newly diagnosed. Tooele has a support group for persons with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers. You can learn how others are coping with PD and how to live well. We meet the third Friday of each month from 1-2 p.m. at Tooele Technology College, 88 S. Tooele Blvd., Tooele. For information, call Hal at 435-840-3683.

Tooele Naranon “Circle of Hope to Recovery”

Tooele Naranon meets Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at 134 W. 1180 North, Ste. 4 in Tooele (Bonneville Mental Health). Open to all those affected by someone else’s addiction. As a 12-step program, we offer help by sharing our experience, strength and hope. For more information, please contact Terri at 435-313-4851.

Military Items Wanted

When you no longer want your military items, do not take them to Deseret Industries or a thrift store. Bring them — hats, helmets, dress uniforms, boots, shoes, pants, jackets, backpacks, belts, canteens, pouches, old photos, etc. — to 775 S. Coleman Street. They will be displayed with honor and respect. Call Matthew or Tina at 435-882-8688.

Children’s Choir Auditions

Rising Voices Children’s Choir is an auditioned children’s choir for children 7-14 years of age. The talented Katelynd Blake, owner and director of Blake Music Studios, directs the choir. Blake has a degree in vocal performance and has taught at the collegiate level. If your child loves to sing and you are looking for an exceptional musical experience for them, this is it. For more information and to register for an audition, please visit blakemusicstudios.com or call 435-277-0755.

Rocky Mountain Hospice

Want to have more meaning in your life. Do you want to do something that is satisfying and of great service to your community? Then become a Rocky Mountain Hospice volunteer. No experience required. All training, background check and TB tests provided by Rocky Mountain. The only requirement is your desire to help someone in need. Please contact Diane Redman at Rocky Mountain Hospice at 801-397-4904.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Group meeting change due to holidays

We’ve changed the date of our meetings for the next two months due to holidays. Please join us Monday, Jan. 8 and Monday, Feb. 12 from 2-3 p.m. at Mountain West Medical Center. The Tooele County Health Department’s Aging Services program is the sponsor for these Alzheimer’s Association’s Caregiver Support Groups. The groups are designed to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. Questions call 435-277-2440.

The Next Chapter

The Next Chapter is a free social support and educational program to help widows and widowers adjust to the loss of their spouse through monthly activities. You are invited to join others who are on the same page as you, to begin a new chapter in your life story. Call Sarah with Tooele County Aging Services at 435-277-2456 for more details.

Sons of Utah Pioneers

Anyone interested in the history of Tooele City, Tooele County or Utah pioneers, we need you. Please come and join us for a potluck social dinner at the LDS church, 192 W. 200 South, Tooele. For more information, please contact Joe Brandon, 435-830-9783 or 435-830-9784. The local Sons of Utah Pioneers meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

Grandparent Networking Group

Come meet and network with others who are raising their grandchildren. For address or other information, call Trisha 435-849-2536 or email at tesschelble@yahoo.com.

TC Squares Dance Club

The TC Squares Dance Club has begun dancing again on Mondays at the Clarke Johnson Jr. High Cafetorium, 2152 N. 400 West, Tooele, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Please bring finger food to share. For more information, contact Woody at 435-850-2441, Roberta at 801-349-5992 or visit the club’s website at tcsquares.com.

Tooele County Homemakers

The new season of Tooele County Homemakers is from September to May. For December and January, the group will meet on the second Tuesday of both months from 10 a.m. -1:30 p.m. at the USU Extension Office auditorium or inside the Tooele County Health Department, 151 N. Main, Tooele. The meetings include a luncheon and often include speakers. For more information, call Cindy at 435-843-0202 or Thiel at 435-224-4807.

Tooele County Quilters

It’s a new year and the Tooele County Quilters are ready to go. If you’re interested, come join us for our first meeting of 2018 at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 16 in the Tooele County Health Dept. auditorium. Dues are $20 per year to be paid at the first meeting. All meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month. For more information, call 435-843-7649.

Caregiver Group Change

