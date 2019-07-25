Bulletin Board – July 25, 2019

Tooele

Utah Hunter Education Courses

The fourth set of Utah Hunter Education Courses will be held August 6, 8, 13, 14 and 15 for Range 17. Classes are held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Tooele County Health Building, 151 N. Main St., Tooele. Range times will be announced. State law requires students to attend all sessions of class. Before attending a class, all students must purchase a Hunter Education Voucher for $10 from a license agent or vender, bring the voucher to the class, and give it to the instructor. The voucher includes all costs for the class and includes a small game license that is validated upon completion of the class. For more information call Gene at 435-882-4767 or Bryan at 435-882-6795.

Senior Center

The senior center is for the enjoyment of all seniors 60 and older. Center hours are

Monday thru Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to Noon. New and exciting activities

include bridge, pinochle, bingo, crafts, pickleball, Mexican train, tangled art, yoga, exercise program, line dancing, wood carving, Wii games, watercolor class movies and health classes. Meals-On-Wheels available for

homebound. Lunch served weekdays. For 60 and above, suggested contribution is $3. For those under 60, cost is $5. Transportation available to the store or doctor visits for

residents in Tooele and Grantsville areas. For transportation information call (435) 843-4114. For more information about the Tooele center, call 435-843-4110.

Mobile Vet Center

To better serve veterans located in Tooele County, the Mobile Vet Center (MVC) will visit Tooele every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the eastern side of the Walmart parking lot, 99 W. 1280 North, Tooele. The MVC provides free, confidential counseling for theater veterans of all conflicts. For further information contact Dave Brown at 801-255-1499, call our 24/7 national call center 1-877-WARVETS or visit vetcenter.va.gov

Donate to library

Please remember the “Friends of the Tooele City Library” while doing home cleaning and donate your used books to the bookstore in the library. Money from book sales is used to support programs within the library. The library is located at 128 W. Vine St. For more information, call 435-882-2182 or go online to tooelecity.org. Thank you for your support.

Books for the Whole Family

Donated children’s books and paperbacks are for sale for 25 cents, and hard-covers are being sold for $1 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, 5-8 p.m. on Mondays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Tooele City Library. All proceeds go back to the library for projects and programs.

Bingo is back

St. Marguerite Catholic Church has started its bingo games again on Fridays starting at 6:45 p.m. Come and have a good time. Food is available. Call 435-882-3860 with questions.

Tooele County Fair

Create A Better Burger

Compete in this fun contest on Thursday, Aug 1 at 7 p.m. on the Lawn Area West of Deseret Peak Convention Center! Provided: Lean ground beef, whole grain bun, lettuce, tomato and onion. Bring anything else you may want to use! Propane grill provided. Age categories: Kids 12-17 and Adults 18. PRIZES! Must preregister: email Sarah.patino@usu.edu by Tuesday, July 30 at 7 p.m. Co-sponsored by USU Extension Food $ense and Cargill Foundation.

No Electricity “Churned” Ice Cream Contest

Kids, Adults and teams are invited to compete on Friday, August 2 at 1 p.m. on Lawn Area West of Deseret Peak Convention Center. Use a hand churner, ice cream ball, or tin can to “churn”. There won’t be electricity – so don’t bring an electric ice cream maker. Bring all of the ingredients for your ice cream. Due to food safety concerns no raw eggs are allowed in recipes unless pasteurized eggs. Open to adults, kids and teams. Kids need to be 8 and older. Everyone will win a prize! Cash prizes for winners. Make an ice cream that is patriotic or cow themed to match the Red, White and MOO Fair theme to win a special prize. You must pre-register by texting Darlene at 435-840-4404 by Thurs at 7 p.m. Contest limited to first 10 entries. USU Extension has two quart size ice cream balls available to use, request by texting number. First ones to text will get to borrow. Sponsored by USU Extension and Rocky Mountain Power Foundation.

Pet Show

Saturday, August 3 at 10 a.m. on the Pavilion Stage (by Pet Zoo & vendors). Registration starts at 9:30 a.m., please be on time. Dress your pet as a cow or in patriotic style to get a special prize!

Adults and kids with any type of pet are welcome. Just be sure your pet won’t get away! Bring it in a carrier, on a leash, etc. Text Darlene at 435-840-4404 to register by Friday, August 2 at 7 p.m. Sponsored by

USU Extension and Rocky Mountain Power Foundation.

Pie or Pie Inspired Dessert Contest

Bring your pie or pie inspired desert on Saturday, August 3 at 1 p.m. at the Deseret Peak Convention Center Foyer. Open to adults, kids and teams. Kids need to be 8 and older. Everyone will receive a prize. Cash prizes for winners! If bringing cookies, cupcakes or other small pie inspired items, please bring 4 of them. Only one pie is needed. Please plan to stay and present your entry to friendly judges. Make a dessert that is patriotic or cow themed to match the Red, White and MOO Fair theme to win a special prize. Desserts will be cut into bite size pieces and shared with the audience. You must pre-register by texting Darlene at 435-840-4404 by Thursday, August 1 at 7 p.m. Cosponsored by Sherry’s Sweets and USU Extension.

Little Farmers Yard

Convention Center at Deseret Peak – West of Home Arts and 4H Area. Come and see what it is like to live life on the farm! Drive a tractor, plant some crops, eat a healthy treat! Thursday, August 1 from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 2 from 12 to 6 p.m. and Saturday August 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cosponsored by Utah State University Extension, Rocky Mountain Power Foundation and Cargill Foundation.

Free 4H Activities For Kids

Convention Center at Deseret Peak Convention Center in the 4H Exhibit Area. Kids of all ages are invited to participate in these fun and free activities. Make a Purple Cow (ice cream and grape juice “milked” through a baggie. Thursday, Aug 1 at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug 2 at 5 p.m. & Saturday, Aug 3 at 3 p.m. Make homemade paper! Thursday, Aug 1 at 8 p.m., Friday, Aug 2 at 3 p.m. & Saturday, Aug 3 at 5 p.m. Duct Tape notebooks Friday, Aug 2 at 10 a.m. and Saturday, Aug 3 at 7 p.m.

Grantsville

Grantsville Irrigation Company

Grantsville Irrigation has issued agricultural users two regular turns. The meters were read Monday, July 15. Residents are responsible to monitor their own use to ensure the allotted 250,000 gallons per residential share is not exceeded. There are penalties for using more water than is allowed. Contact the office at 435-884-3451 or gicwater@gmail.com if you have any questions.

Share the past

Share the past, submit a history, obituary, or a picture of a deceased relative. The Family History Center in Grantsville is assembling a record of Grantsville residents. Your submission may be made by emailing to spitzyjk@msn.com or by coming into the center at 115 E. Cherry St., or by mail to PO Box 744, Grantsville, Utah 84074. Come in and receive help from our trained consultants. For more information, call 435-884-5018 or 435-224-5010.

Senior Center

The senior center is for the enjoyment of all seniors 60 and older. Center hours are

Monday thru Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to Noon. New and exciting activities

include pinochle, bingo, crafts, bunko,

therapeutic coloring, flint knapping, yoga, fly tying and exercise program, wood carving and health classes. Meals-On-Wheels available for homebound. Lunch served weekdays. For 60 and above, suggested contribution is $3. For those under 60, cost is $5. Transportation available to the store or doctor visits for residents in Tooele and Grantsville areas. For transportation information call 435-843-4114. For more information about the Grantsville center, call 435-884-3446.

Daughters of Utah Pioneers

The DUP is seeking any family histories, photographs, books, stories or vintage artifacts (before 1900) to display at the DUP Grantsville Museum, located at 378 W. Clark St. (in the basement of the J. Reuben Clark Farmhouse across from the Grantsville Cemetery). For more information, call Ellen Yates at 435-884-0253 or Coralie Lougey at 435-884-3832. Visit www.grantsvilledupmuseum.com or www.exploretooele.com.

Schools

Tooele Junior High Registration

New student registration for students who have just moved to Tooele will begin this month. Walk in registration dates are Aug. 8 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please bring with you a copy of your student’s birth certificate and immunizations. After these dates, new student registration will be by appointment only. For more information call 435-833-1921.

THS Class of ’56 Reunion

A Class Reunion luncheon for the Tooele High School Class of 1956 will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Bonneville Brewery, 1641 N. Main St., Tooele. (See their website for more details.) A luncheon from the menu will start at 12 p.m., followed by a program and visiting from 1 to 5 p.m. We hope to see you soon! No mail invitations will be sent. Please RSVP via Facebook: facebook.com/groups/286403918220685/ or contact Carolyn at 435-841-7640 or ccgull13@gmail.com. Bring a partner, invite your classmates, or just come!

THS Class of ’64 Reunion

The Tooele High School Class of ’64 Reunion will be held on Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17. For more information contact Gayle: 435-882-4766, Lynda: 435-882-4400, or Lynette: 435-882-0077.

Story and Craft Hour

Join us every Monday at 10 a.m. at the Tooele Family Center-PIRC as we enjoy the adventures of books and make fun crafts. For more information, call 435-833-1934 ext. 1410. We are located at West Elementary School, 451 W. 300 South, Tooele. Please enter through the south side doors.

Free Preschool Hour

Every Tuesday at 10 a.m., the Tooele Family Center-PIRC has a fun activity hour of learning, singing and creating. The class is for all children up to 5 years old. Please come and enjoy the fun. For more information, call (435) 833-1934 ext. 1410. We are located at West Elementary School, 451 W. 300 South, Tooele. Please enter through the south side doors.

St. Marguerite Catholic School

Students of all faiths are welcome from preschool through 8th grade at Tooele County’s only faith-based school. Featuring all-day Kindergarten, all-day preschool, junior high grades 6-8, small class sizes, and an enhanced STEM curriculum. Give us a call at 435-882-0081 or visit www.stmargschool.org.

Education

Tooele Technical College

Programs with space available include the POST (Peace Officer Standards Training) program (Satellite Police Academy), Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program and Software Development. These programs and others are offered at Tooele Tech. Enroll today and begin training for a promising career. Visit tooeletech.edu or call student services at 435-248-1800 for more information.

Adult Education

Get your high school diploma this year at the Tooele Community Learning Center. All classes required for a high school diploma, adult basic education, GED preparation and English as a second language are available. Register now to graduate — just $50 per semester. Located at 211 Tooele Blvd. Call 435-833-8750. Adult education classes are for students 18 and over.

ESOL

ESOL conversational classes are held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Tooele Community Learning Center. ESOL students may also come anytime the center is open for individualized study. Registration is $50 per semester. Located at 211 Tooele Blvd. Call 435-833-8750 for more information.

Early Head Start

Do you have a child under age 3? Are you currently pregnant? VANTAGE Early Head Start is a free program for eligible families that offers quality early education for infants and toddlers in the home; parent education; comprehensive health services to women before, during and after pregnancy; nutrition education and family support services. Call 435-841-1380 or 801-268-0056 ext. 211 to apply or for free additional information.

Free developmental evaluation

DDI VANTAGE Early Intervention offers a variety of services to families with infants and toddlers from birth to age 3. Individualized services are available to enhance development in communication, motor development, cognition, social/emotional development, self-help skills and health concerns. Contact us for a free developmental evaluation at 435-833-0725.

Charity

Tooele Children’s Justice Center

Tooele Children’s Justice Center is in need of DVD-Rs, soda, bottled water and snacks. We appreciate all donations. For inquiries or drop-off, call 435-843-3440. 25 S.100 East, Tooele.

United Methodist Dinner

Tooele United Methodist Church offers a free dinner every Wednesday. Coffee and social hour starts at 4 p.m. and dinner is served from 5-6 p.m. All are welcome.

First Baptist Food Pantry

The First Baptist Church in Tooele is offering an emergency food pantry to meet the needs of our community. Hours are Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. First Baptist Church is located at 580 S. Main Street. For information, call 435-882-2048.

Baby blankets needed

Baby blankets are needed for the nursery at Mountain West Medical Center. Blankets should be new and in good condition. Homemade blankets are also accepted if new. Donations can be turned in to the volunteer desk at Mountain West Medical Center, 2055 N. Main Street in Tooele. Call Diane at 435-843-3691 with any questions.

Community Closet

Clean out your closets. The Community Closet is accepting donations for gently used clothing. Donations are accepted at your neighborhood school. Contact Christy Johnson at 435-830-4706 with any questions.

Moose

Meals at the Lodge

Friday and Saturday night dinners will be served from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday night dinners change weekly or you can order from the menu items Saturday night. All meals are for a reasonable price. No orders taken after 8:45 p.m. Daily lunch specials are available at the lodge from 11 a.m. For members and their guests only.

Entertainment

There will be a jam session on Saturday, August 17 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Breakfast

Breakfast will be served every Sunday meeting at 10:30 a.m. until gone. Please attend the men’s meeting at 9:30 a.m. and the women’s meeting at 11:30 a.m., and enjoy a great breakfast.

Veterans Appreciation Dinner

A Veterans Appreciation Dinner will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Supreme Governor in Tooele

Rodney A. Hammond, Supreme Governor of the Loyal Order of Moose, will speak at the Lodge on Wednesday, August 14 as part of his travels across the country. We encourage all men and women members to attend this event and to meet our new Supreme Governor. The time will be mentioned at a later date when it’s made known.

Eagles

Aerie Meeting

This month’s Aerie Meeting will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 8 p.m.

Sunday Breakfasts

Breakfasts will be served every Sunday morning this month from 9 to 11 a.m. Order from the menu or have the special for $5. Adults pay $7 from the menu and children 11 years and under are $3.50. Bad Beer is available. Public invited.

New Door Key Cards

New door key cards are now available. Please bring your current membership card to the bar to get a new key.

Drink Tokens Expiring

All drink tokens expired on Sunday, June 30. Chips will no longer be used.

Elks

Meetings

No meetings will be held during the month of July. Our first meeting after July will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Lodge floor meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesday of every month. House committee meetings are held every first and third Tuesday of the month. All members are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Historical Society

Seeking Historical Items

The Tooele County Historical Society would like members of the community who have any family or personal histories, photographs, books, brochures, DVDs, VHS tapes or newspaper articles that you would like to donate to our organization to please call us. We are also looking for books, newspaper articles, photos, brochures or any history that pertains to the Tooele County area. If you would like to donate them to our organization, or if you would let us make a copy for the Tooele County Historical Society, please call 435-882-1612.

Groups and Events

“Make and Take: Sculpt With Paper clay” – Tooele County Arts Guild

Tuesday, July 30 at 7 p.m. at The Coulter House Event Center, 175 UT-138, prepare yourself for an eventful messy evening and tons of creative fun! Master of all mediums, Aleta Boyce will let us get dirty creating paper clay sculptures. Bring an apron or wear your grubbies. Decorations and creations to make and take home and gift, share, sell, or duplicate. A small fee of $3 is suggested to cover the cost of materials. Donations for The Coulter House are always welcome! Bring an example of your most current artwork, or creative creation for ‘Show and Tell’ and/or critique. We will be asking for nominations for a President Elect and 3 more board members.

All artists from Tooele County age 13 and above are welcome to join the Tooele County Arts Guild for an evening, or for the year as a member. Benefits of membership include the opportunity to display your artwork for show and sale in various venues around Tooele County, as well as regular updates on events in our community. The best benefit is meeting other artist friends you wouldn’t meet otherwise! Call 435-228-8217 for more information.

Ladies Community Club of Tooele

To view upcoming events, learn more about our organization, or to become a member, please visit gfwctooele.org.

TOPS Weight Loss Support Group

The TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Weight Loss Support Group meets every Tuesday in the Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 276 E. 500 North, Tooele. Weigh-in begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6 p.m. Men, women and children are invited to attend. Come and let us help you live a healthier lifestyle! For more information visit TOPS.org or contact Mary Lou Beck at 435-228-8202.

Museum volunteers needed

Tooele Valley Museum & Historical Park is seeking volunteers. Do you enjoy history or science? Volunteers at the museum can gain new skills or practice old ones. We are looking for people to help with organization, exhibit development, gardening and educational program development. Volunteer positions are seasonal and year round. Scheduling is flexible. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old. To apply or request more information, send email to: stephanies@tooelecity.org

Tooele Gem and Mineral Society

The Tooele Gem and Mineral Society meets the first Thursday of the month except for June, July, and August. Meetings are held from 7 to 9 p.m. in the downstairs conference room of the Pioneer Museum, 47 E. Vine St., Tooele. Come and learn about rocks, minerals, and ways to craft them, and enjoy field trips for rock collecting. Membership is $15 per year. For more information email tooelegemandmineralsociety@gmail.com.

Local author seeks photos

A local author and historian is seeking original photographs of Saltair, Black Rock, Garfield Beach and/or Lake Point, as well as any similar turn-of-the-century attractions and resorts for an upcoming book project. Those who wish to contribute information or photographs of these parks should contact Emma Penrod at elpenrod@gmail.com. Contributions will be printed with credit in a yet-to-be released pictorial history book. There is no such thing as too many photographs as the author needs a minimum of 160 photographs, and any help is greatly appreciated.

Tooele Valley Free Masons

Tooele Valley Free Masons meet the second Friday of each month for dinner and socializing. If you are interested or have questions, please join us at the Lodge, located at the corner of Settlement Canyon Road and state Route 36, or call at 435-277-0087.

Tooele Valley Family History Center

Research your ancestors free with trained FamilySearch volunteers at the Tooele Valley Family History Center, 751 N. 520 East, Tooele. Phone 435-882-1396. Hours of operation: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday evenings 7-9 p.m. Wednesday evenings by appointment only. Special classes offered regularly. Call the center for more information.

Tooele Family Al-Anon

Al-Anon meetings are held Wednesdays at 11 a.m. in the Tooele Pioneer Museum’s basement at the back of the building. For questions or more information, please call Allene at 435-830-0465 or Elizabeth at 435-884-0825 or 435-241-9200.

Tooele Al-Anon Choices 4U

This group meets Sundays at 5 p.m. at the Mountain Faith Lutheran Church, 560 S. Main St., Tooele. For more information, contact Gesele at 435-224-4015 or Jo-Ann at 435-849-4180.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are held daily at noon and 8 p.m. at the Oasis Alano Club, 1120 W. Utah Ave. For more information, contact Lance at 435-496-3691 or Wendy at 801-694-2624.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are also held every Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m., at St. Barnabus Church, 1784 Aaron Dr., Tooele.

Young People in Recovery

Young People in Recovery (YPR) hold all recovery meetings on Thursdays at 6 p.m. in the Grantsville City Library, and also on the first and third Friday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the Remington Park Apartments’ Clubhouse, 495 W. Utah Ave., Tooele. Questions contact Adam at 480-695-6611, Audrey 435-255-9518 or Heidi at 435-255-9905.

Family support group

Get your loved one sober. The USARA Craft family support group is held Mondays at 6 p.m. in the large reading room at the Tooele City Library. Group books and materials provided. Craft is a free program for family members who have a loved one with a substance use disorder. For more information, call Heidi Warr at 435-255-9905.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Group

Join us the 2nd Monday of each month from 2-3 p.m. at Mountain West Medical Center in Tooele. The Tooele County Health Department’s Aging Services program is the sponsor for these Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Groups. The groups are designed to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. Questions call 435-277-2440.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous

Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) is a free, 12-step recovery program for anyone suffering from food addiction. Meetings are held every Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Pioneer Museum, 47 E. Vine Street in Tooele. Enter at the north back entrance. For more information, call Millicent at 435-882-7094 or Colleen at 435-882-9019 or visit www.foodaddicts.org. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Tooele County Aging

Tooele County Aging is looking for volunteers to help us meet the needs of seniors in the community. Many seniors require assistance and need rides to doctors or other

professionals. Rides help seniors live more independent lives. Call 435-843-4114 for more information. The Grantsville and Tooele

Senior Centers also are in need of volunteers. For more information about volunteering at the Grantsville Center call 435-884-3446. For volunteering at the Tooele Center call 435-843-4110.

Life’s Worth Living Foundation

Suicide support group meetings are held every fourth Thursday at 7 p.m. at Mountain West Medical Center, 2055 N. Main Street in Tooele, in the classroom by the cafeteria. If you struggle with suicidal thoughts or have lost a loved one to suicide, please plan on attending. Please go on Facebook and like our page to keep current with our latest news and events. Contact us on that page. Visit lifesworthlivingfoundation.com or call 435-248-LIVE.

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20

The “Jordan M. Byrd” Tooele County Chapter for the Disabled American Veterans holds monthly general membership meetings at the Pioneer Museum, 47 E. Vine Street in Tooele, every third Thursday of the month at 8 p.m. Those who wish to attend the leadership meeting at 7 p.m. are welcome to listen to the appointed members’ meeting. All Tooele County veterans are invited to attend. Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will hold its monthly executive and general meetings on the third Thursday of every month at the Pioneer Museum (rear entrance). The executive meeting will be at 7 p.m. and the general meeting will be at 8 p.m. The DAV is looking for volunteer drivers — no DAV membership is required. Will need a VA physical. No monthly meetings are held in December. Call commander James Yale at 435-849-0521 or senior vice commander Dustee Thomas at 435-830-8487.

Health Department and Aging Services hours

The Tooele County Health Department and Aging Services’ new hours of operation are Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Check out our calendar on our main page for holiday hours and closures. For more information call 435-277-2301.

Parkinson’s disease Support Group

A diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease can be overwhelming for the newly diagnosed. Tooele has a support group for persons with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers. You can learn how others are coping with PD and how to live well. We meet the third Friday of each month from 1-2 p.m. at Tooele Technology College, 88 S. Tooele Blvd., Tooele. For information, call Hal at 435-840-3683.

Tooele Naranon “Circle of Hope to Recovery”

Tooele Naranon meets Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at 134 W. 1180 North, Ste. 4 in Tooele (Bonneville Mental Health). Open to all those affected by someone else’s addiction. As a 12-step program, we offer help by sharing our experience, strength and hope. For more information, please contact Terri at 435-313-4851.

Military Items Wanted

When you no longer want your military items, do not take them to Deseret Industries or a thrift store. Bring them — hats, helmets, dress uniforms, boots, shoes, pants, jackets, backpacks, belts, canteens, pouches, old photos, etc. — to 775 S. Coleman Street. They will be displayed with honor and respect. Call Matthew or Tina at 435-882-8688.

Children’s Choir Auditions

Rising Voices Children’s Choir is an auditioned children’s choir for children 7-14 years of age. The talented Katelynd Blake, owner and director of Blake Music Studios, directs the choir. Blake has a degree in vocal performance and has taught at the collegiate level. If your child loves to sing and you are looking for an exceptional musical experience for them, this is it. For more information and to register for an audition, please visit blakemusicstudios.com or call 435-277-0755.

Rocky Mountain Hospice

Want to have more meaning in your life. Do you want to do something that is satisfying and of great service to your community? Then become a Rocky Mountain Hospice volunteer. No experience required. All training, background check and TB tests provided by Rocky Mountain. The only requirement is your desire to help someone in need. Please contact Diane Redman at Rocky Mountain Hospice at 801-397-4904.

The Next Chapter

The Next Chapter is a free social support and educational program to help widows and widowers adjust to the loss of their spouse through monthly activities. You are invited to join others who are on the same page as you, to begin a new chapter in your life story. Call Sarah with Tooele County Aging Services at 435-277-2456 for more details.

Sons of Utah Pioneers

Anyone interested in the history of Tooele City, Tooele County or Utah pioneers, we need you. Please come and join us for a potluck social dinner at the LDS church, 192 W. 200 South, Tooele. For more information, please contact Joe Brandon, 435-830-9783 or 435-830-9784. The local Sons of Utah Pioneers meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

TC Squares Dance Club

The TC Squares Dance Club has begun dancing again on Mondays at the Clarke Johnson Jr. High Cafetorium, 2152 N. 400 West, Tooele, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Please bring finger food to share. For more information, contact Woody at 435-850-2441, Roberta at 801-349-5992 or visit the club’s website at tcsquares.com.

Tooele County Homemakers

From February to May, the Homemakers will meet on the first Tuesday of every month. All meetings will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the USU Extension Building auditorium, 151 N. Main St., Tooele. For more information call Thiel at 435-238-8245 or Eileen at 435-882-5009.

Tooele County Quilters

All meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month in the Tooele County Health Dept. auditorium. Dues are $20 per year to be paid at the first meeting.