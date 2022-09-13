Bulletin Board – September 14, 2022

Tooele

Senior Center

The senior center is for the enjoyment of all seniors 60 and older. Center hours are Monday — Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. New and exciting activities include bridge, pinochle, bingo, crafts, pickleball, Mexican train, tangled art, yoga, exercise program, line dancing, wood carving, Wii games, watercolor class movies and health classes. Meals-On-Wheels available for homebound. Lunch served weekdays. For 60 and above, suggested contribution is $3. For those under 60, cost is $5. Transportation available to the store or doctor visits for residents in Tooele and Grantsville areas. For transportation information call 435-843-4114. For more information about the Tooele center, call 435-843-4110.

Tooele Pioneer Museum

47 E. Vine Street, free admission. Open Memorial Day through Labor Day, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open most Tuesdays year-round 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open other times by appointment. Call 435-882-3168, 435-830-9784, 435-840-5139. World class Indian arrowhead collection. www.tooelepioneermuseum.org.

Mobile Vet Center

To better serve veterans located in Tooele County, the Mobile Vet Center (MVC) will visit Tooele every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the eastern side of the Walmart parking lot, 99 W. 1280 North, Tooele. The MVC provides free, confidential counseling for theater veterans of all conflicts. For further information contact Dave Brown at 801-255-1499, call our 24/7 national call center 1-877-WARVETS or visit vetcenter.va.gov

Donate to Library

Please remember the “Friends of the Tooele City Library” while doing home cleaning and donate your used books to the bookstore in the library. Money from book sales is used to support programs within the library. The library is located at 128 W. Vine St. For more information, call 435-882-2182 or go online to tooelecity.org. Thank you for your support.

Books for the Whole Family

Donated children’s books and paperbacks are for sale for 25¢, hardcovers are $1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, 5 to 8 p.m. on Mondays, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Tooele City Library. All proceeds go back to the library for projects and programs.

Community Book Sharing Box

The Community Book Sharing Box is located at 987 S. 1050 West (new location). The Cook family are the stewards of the “Little Free Library.” Anyone can take a book or bring a book to donate and share with others. To learn more and to find other locations near you go to www.littlefreelibrary.org; under the “Map” tab enter your zip code.

Grantsville

Grantsville Irrigation

Because the reservoir is dropping more than anticipated, the system will be shut off the morning of Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. It takes a couple days to drain so some areas may have water longer than others. We suggest waiting at least 1-2 weeks before winterizing your lines to be sure they are empty.

Please read your meter to ensure the allotment of 150,000 gallons per residential share has not been exceeded. Those using more water than they’re allowed will be shut off and will need to lease another share or pay the penalty fees. If we shut off your water, there is a $100 fee.

Share your Ancestry

The Family History Center in Grantsville has been gathering histories, pictures and obituaries of residents of Grantsville. All information will be shared upon request, but we are asking for your help in furthering this work. Thanks for all who have assisted. Please contact Don and Patti Johnson, by email: spitzyjk@msn.com, by mail: P.O. Box 744 Grantsville, UT 84029, or by phone: 435-884-5018, 435-224-5010.

Senior Center

The senior center is for the enjoyment of all seniors 60 and older. Center hours are Monday thru Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. New and exciting activities include pinochle, bingo, crafts, bunko, therapeutic coloring, flint knapping, yoga, fly tying and exercise program, wood carving and health classes. Meals-On-Wheels available for homebound. Lunch served weekdays. For 60 and above, suggested contribution is $3. For those under 60, cost is $5. Transportation available to the store or doctor visits for residents in Tooele and Grantsville areas. For transportation information call 435-843-4114. For more information about the Grantsville center, call 435-884-3446.

Daughters of Utah Pioneers

The DUP is seeking any family histories, photographs, books, stories or vintage artifacts (before 1900) to display at the DUP Grantsville Museum, located at 378 W. Clark St. (in the basement of the J. Reuben Clark Farmhouse across from the Grantsville Cemetery). For more information, call Ellen Yates at 435-884-0253 or Coralie Lougey at 435-884-3832. Visit www.grantsvilledupmuseum.com or www.exploretooele.com.

Tooele Valley Company DUP

Ladies: Did you know that there are three Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) companies her in Utah Tooele Valley? Did you know that you do not need to have pioneer ancestors to join the daughters of Utah Pioneers? You can join as an associate! If you do have pioneer ancestors and have not yet joined us in one of our camps, now is a great time to do so! The Tooele Valley Company has a camp in the Pine Canyon area (Helen Gillespie Shields), the Erda area (Rose Springs Camp) and the Stansbury, Lake Point areas (Benson Grist Mill Camp). We would love to have you come and learn about the Tooele valley’s history, as well as more about our beautiful Utah. For more information, contact Julie Hunt, President of the Tooele valley company DUP at 435-849-4270

Grantsville City Library

Hours are Tuesday — Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. We are offering limited contact hold pick-up, please call 435-884-1670 for more information.

Schools

St. Marguerite Catholic School

Students of all faiths are welcome from preschool through 8th grade at Tooele County’s only faith-based school. Featuring all-day kindergarten, all-day preschool, junior high grades 6-8, small class sizes, and an enhanced STEM curriculum. Give us a call at 435-882-0081 or visit www.stmargschool.org.

Education

Tooele Technical College

Tooele Technical College offers a variety of programs with daytime and evening hours. Software Development now has evening hours making it even easier to upgrade your software skills. If healthcare interests you, the college has CNA, Medical Assisting, and Practical Nursing (PN). Applications for the PN program are due in June. For more information on all the programs offered at Tooele Tech visit tooeletech.edu.

Adult Education

Get your high school diploma this year at the Tooele Community Learning Center. All classes required for a high school diploma, adult basic education, GED preparation and English as a second language are available. Register now to graduate — just $50 per semester. Located at 211 Tooele Blvd. Call 435-833-8750. Adult education classes are for students 18 and over.

ESOL

ESOL conversational classes are held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Tooele Community Learning Center. ESOL students may also come anytime the center is open for individualized study. Registration is $50 per semester. Located at 211 Tooele Blvd. Call 435-833-8750 for more information.

Early Head Start

DDI VANTAGE Early Head Start offers NO COST weekly home visits for families who are eligible under the age of 3. Home visits include parent and child education, assessments, and family support services including nutrition education. We also offer comprehensive health services for expecting mothers including prenatal parent education and support services. Apply online: ddivantage.org or call 435-882-3439.

Free Developmental Evaluation

DDI VANTAGE Early Intervention offers no cost developmental evaluations for children ages birth to three years old. We provide a full range of services for children with developmental delays or disabilities. Our goal is to minimize the effects of the delay and reduce the need for long-term services throughout their school years. For more information call 435-833-0725 or visit us at ddivantage.org.

Charity

Tooele Children’s Justice Center

Tooele Children’s Justice Center needs DVD-Rs, soda, bottled water and snacks. We appreciate all donations. For inquiries or drop-off, call 435-843-3440, 36 S. 100 East, Tooele.

First Baptist Food Pantry

Community food pantry located at 580 S. Main St., Tooele. We are open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Everyone is welcome, no requirements. Come as often as you need, we have plenty of food. First Baptist Church, 435-882-2048.

Baby Blankets Needed

Baby blankets are needed for the nursery at Mountain West Medical Center. Blankets should be new and in good condition. Homemade blankets are also accepted if new. Donations can be turned in at the volunteer desk at Mountain West Medical Center, 2055 N. Main St., Tooele. Call Diane at 435-843-3691 with any questions.

Just Serve

If you are interested in serving in your community or know of a service project that would benefit your community, go to justserve.org and post your project or sign up to become a volunteer for the project of your choice today! This is a free website that connects community needs with volunteers who can help meet those needs.

Moose

Camp Wapiti Tri-Lodge Party

The Camp Wapiti Tri-Lodge Party will be Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24 at Camp Wapiti in Settlement Canyon. Please come join us for this end of the summer party.

Meals at Lodge

Friday and Saturday night dinners will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday night dinners change weekly, or you can order from the menu items Saturday night. We will stop taking Dinner Orders at 7:45 p.m., please call ahead if you will be later than 7:45 p.m.

Daily lunch specials are available at the lodge from 11 a.m.

Take-out orders can be called in during our operating hours and picked up at the lodge at a time agreed upon.

For members and their guests only.

Meetings

Meetings for the Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge 2031, occur on the first and third Sunday of the month at 10 a.m. Chapter 1521 meetings are on the first and third Sunday of the month at 10:30 a.m. Please remember to bring your membership card.

Eagles

Events

We are having a rummage sale Sept. 17, at our Aerie home, 50 S. 1st Street, Tooele, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members, watch for our September newsletter to be emailed the 1st of September. Please notify Ron Corey, Worthy Secretary, with your email address if you do not receive the newsletter at 435-882-0286. Hard copies will be available at our social quarters.

Meetings

We invite all members to attend meetings.

Aerie meetings are on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 8 p.m.

Auxiliary meetings are on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 7 p.m.

Joint planning meetings are on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Come out and share your ideas and be a part of our fun committees.

Social Room

Our social room and bar are open at 2 p.m. daily. Call 435-882-0286 for more information regarding our hours.

Meeting Hall Available to Rent

We rent our meeting hall for weddings, birthday parties, or business meetings, etc. for a reasonable price. Tables, chairs, kitchen, and bar available. Call 435-882-0286 and ask to speak to a trustee for more information. We are a non-profit organization.

Become a member

Our motto is “People Helping People.” We are always looking for new members. Ask a member or visit our social club and see how you can become a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Call 435-882-0286 and ask to speak to a trustee for more information or visit our website at FOE.com.

Elks

Social Quarters

We are open and serving food Monday thru Saturday, 11 a.m. to close. Our contact phone number is 435-249-0192. We look forward to seeing you.

Disabled Veterans

Chapter 20 – Disabled American Veterans

The “Jordan M. Byrd” Tooele County Chapter 20 for the Disabled American Veterans holds monthly general membership meetings at the Pioneer Museum, 47 E. Vine St. (rear basement door entrance) in Tooele, every third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. We welcome all veterans to come join us in the camaraderie with other veterans at our monthly meetings. Chapter 20 has trained Chapter Service Officer’s (CSOs) to answer questions concerning your VA benefits. Nations Service Officers (NSOs) are available by appointment to help veterans and their families submit claims for compensation and obtain health and educational benefits. All DAV services are free of charge. For information, please join our monthly meetings. Call commander Dustee Thomas 435-830-8487, or Adjutant Curtis G. Beckstrom at 435-840-0547. Please leave messages if no contact.

Historical Society

Historical Book and Cards Available

Tooele County Historical Society’s books are available to purchase. The History of Tooele County Volume II is $30, The Mining, Smelting, and Railroading in Tooele is $20, and we also have eight note cards depicting four different pioneer buildings for $4. These make great gifts for family and friends. Please call Alice Dale at 435-882-1612 if you would like to purchase these books.

Seeking Historical Items

The Tooele County Historical Society would like members of the community who have any family or personal histories, photographs, books, brochures, DVDs, VHS tapes or newspaper articles that you would like to donate to our organization to please call us. We are also looking for books, newspaper articles, photos, brochures, or any history that pertains to the Tooele County area. If you would like to donate them to our organization, or if you would let us make a copy for the Tooele County Historical Society, please call 435-882-1612.

Groups and Events

Free Document Shredding

A free document shredding event will be held Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the Tooele County Senior Center, 59 E. Vine St., from noon to 2 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Tooele County Health Department Aging Services and the Senior Medicare Patrol. Come shred your unwanted documents that contain personal information and help prevent fraud and identity theft. Limit of 5 boxes per vehicle. For more information call 435-277-2420.

Family Dementia Caregivers Workshop

Tooele County Health Department Aging Services is offering a free workshop for family dementia caregivers. The training will take place Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those who attend the workshop will receive a copy of the new 362 page “Dealing with Dementia Guide.” Individuals must pre-register no later than Sept. 14 by calling 435-277-2420. Light refreshments will be provided.

Medicare Seminar

Medicare 101, a free education seminar designed to explain Medicare for those who are turning 65 soon, will be presented. The 2023 changes to Medicare will be explained and answers will be provided for any questions Medicare beneficiaries may have. Grantsville City Library meeting room, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, 4–5 p.m.

Marine Corps League Tooele

Marines who have served at least 90 days, and Navy Corpsmen who have served at least 90 days and were or are attached to the Marines, are eligible to join our Marine Corps League, Sgt Rodney M. Davis Detachment. Our meetings are the third Thursday of every month (excluding July and August, no meetings due to busy summers), 1900 hrs., at the Tooele County Search & Rescue Bldg., 900 S. 245 West. You are welcome to come see what we are about and join if you like. DD-214 is necessary for proof of service.

Tooele County Arts Guild

All artists from Tooele County age 13 and above are welcome to join the Tooele County Arts Guild for an evening, or for the year as a member. Benefits of membership include the opportunity to display your artwork for show and sale in various venues around Tooele County, as well as regular updates on events in our community. The best benefit is meeting other artist friends you wouldn’t meet otherwise! Call 435-228-8217 for more information.

Tooele Gem and Mineral Society

The Tooele Gem and Mineral Society meets the first Thursday of the month. Meetings are held from 7 to 9 p.m. in the downstairs conference room of the Pioneer Museum, 47 E. Vine St., Tooele. Come and learn about rocks, minerals, and ways to craft them, and enjoy field trips for rock collecting. Membership is $20 per year. For more information email tooelegemandmineralsociety@gmail.com.

Ladies Community Club of Tooele

To view upcoming events, learn more about our organization, or to become a member, please find us on Facebook or you can email us at ladiescommunitycluboftooele@gmail.com.

Tooele Valley Free Masons

Tooele Valley Free Masons meet the second Friday of each month for dinner and socializing. If you are interested or have questions, please join us at the Lodge, located at the corner of Settlement Canyon Road and state Route 36, or call at 435-277-0087.

Tooele Valley Family History Center

Research your ancestors free with trained Family Search volunteers at the Tooele Valley Family History Center, 751 N. 520 East, Tooele. Phone 435-882-1396. Hours of operation: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday evenings 7-9 p.m. Wednesday evenings by appointment only. Special classes offered regularly. Call the center for more information.

Tooele Al-Anon Choices 4U

This group meets Sundays at 5 p.m. at the Mountain Faith Lutheran Church, 560 S. Main St., Tooele. For more information, contact Gesele at 435-224-4015 or Jo-Ann at 435-849-4180.

12 Step Addiction Recovery Programs

Sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

For more information on any of the programs below contact Karen at 435-830-3599 or Bruce at 435-841-1078.

Tooele 12 Step Addiction Recovery Program: Tooele group meetings are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. in the Tooele High School Seminary Building, 52 S. 400 West. A separate support group for family and friends of addicts is available at the same time.

Grantsville 12 Step Addiction Recovery Program: Grantsville group meetings are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. in the Grantsville High School Seminary Building, 115 E. Cherry St.

Stansbury 12 Step Men’s Pornography Addiction Recovery Program: Stansbury group meetings are Fridays at 7:30 p.m. in the Stansbury Park Stake Center, 417 Benson Rd., northwest entrance. A separate support group for spouses of addicts is available at the same time.

Call-in 12 Step Addiction Recovery Program: Zoom or call-in meetings are Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. Join Zoom meeting with meeting ID: 916-8085-5752, passcode: 151186, phone number: 1-669-900-6833 / 916 8085 5752.

Tooele Naranon “Circle of Hope to Recovery”

Tooele Naranon meets Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at 134 W. 1180 North, Ste. 4, Tooele (Bonneville Mental Health). Open to all those affected by someone else’s addiction. As a 12-step program, we offer help by sharing our experience, strength, and hope. For more information, please contact Terri at 435-313-4851.

Family support group

Get your loved one sober. The USARA Craft family support group is held Mondays at 6 p.m. in the large reading room at the Tooele City Library. Group books and materials provided. Craft is a free program for family members who have a loved one with a substance use disorder. For more information, call Heidi Warr at 435-255-9905.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 60 S. Main St., daily at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. Park in back.

Alcoholics Anonymous – The Come Around Group meets at 22 Settlement Canyon Rd. (Masonic Temple), Tooele, every Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. Tuesdays book study and Thursdays open discussion. Newcomers are welcome.

Young People in Recovery

Young People in Recovery (YPR) hold all recovery meetings on Thursdays at 6 p.m. in the Grantsville City Library, and on the first and third Friday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the Remington Park Apartments Clubhouse, 495 W. Utah Ave., Tooele. Questions contact Adam at 480-695-6611, Audrey at 435-255-9518, or Heidi at 435-255-9905.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous

Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) is a free, 12-step recovery program for anyone suffering from food addiction. Meetings are held every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at the Pioneer Museum, 47 E. Vine St., Tooele. Enter at the north back entrance. For more information, call Millicent at 435-882-7094 or Denise 435-840-2375 or visit www.foodaddicts.org. Everyone is welcome to attend.

TOPS Weight Loss Support Group

The TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Weight Loss Support Group meets every Tuesday in the Cornerstone Baptist Church, 276 E. 500 North, Tooele. Weigh-in begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6 p.m. Men, women and children are invited to attend. Come and let us help you live a healthier lifestyle. For more information visit TOPS.org or contact Mary Lou Beck at 435-228-8202.

Tooele County Aging

Tooele County Aging is looking for volunteers to help us meet the needs of seniors in the community. Many seniors require assistance and need rides to doctors or other professionals. Rides help seniors live more independent lives. Call 435-843-4114 for more information. The Grantsville and Tooele Senior Centers also need volunteers. For more information about volunteering at the Grantsville Center call 435-884-3446. For volunteering at the Tooele Center call 435-843-4110.

Daytime Care for Adults

A respite program is available for caregivers in Tooele County for adult loved ones who need supervised care during the day. Call Lighthouse Adult Care Services at 435-249-5632 for more information.

Dementia Caregiver Support

Please join us the third Monday of each month from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Tooele Senior Center. The Tooele County Health Department’s Aging Services program is the sponsor for this free Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group. The groups are designed to provide emotional, educational, and social support for caregivers. Questions? Call 435-277-2420.

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

A diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease can be overwhelming for the newly diagnosed. Tooele has a support group for persons with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers. You can learn how others are coping with PD and how to live well. We meet the third Thursday of each month from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Tooele Senior Center Conference Room, 59 E. Vine St., Tooele. For information, call Hal at 435-840-3683.

Rocky Mountain Hospice

Want to have more meaning in your life. Do you want to do something that is satisfying and of great service to your community? Then become a Rocky Mountain Hospice volunteer. No experience required. All training, background check and TB tests provided by Rocky Mountain. The only requirement is your desire to help someone in need. Please contact Crystal Erickson at Willow Springs Rocky Mountain Care at 435-843-2094 or Sandy Parmegiani at Rocky Mountain Hospice at 801-397-4902.

Life’s Worth Living Foundation

Suicide support group meetings are held every fourth Thursday at 7 p.m. at Mountain West Medical Center, 2055 N. Main St., Tooele, in the classroom by the cafeteria. If you struggle with suicidal thoughts or have lost a loved one to suicide, please plan on attending. Please go on Facebook and like our page to keep current with our latest news and events. Contact us on that page, visit lifesworthlivingfoundation.com, or call 435-248-LIVE.

The Next Chapter

The Next Chapter is a free social support and educational program, helping widows and widowers adjust to the loss of their loved one through monthly activities. You are invited to join others who are on the same page as you, to begin a new chapter in your life story. For details or to ask questions, please call Sarah with Tooele County Aging Services at 435-277-2420.

Daughters of Utah Pioneers

The Daughters welcome all who would like to join us in our goal of “Preserving our Heritage Together.” For information on joining, see our website at duptooeleco.org

Our museum located at 39 E. Vine Street, Tooele, is open Memorial Day to Labor Day Friday and Saturday 10-4, and by appointment. To make an appointment, call Judy at 435-496-0803 or Dorothy at 435-830-9493.

In commemoration of the Deseret Peak Temple, the DUPs are selling handkerchiefs. To order your handkerchief, visit our website at duptooeleco.org.

Sons of Utah Pioneers

The Settlement Canyon Chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers invites you to join us at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the LDS Church on the corner of 2nd South and Second West for our monthly pot-luck dinner and speaker. Learn about the history of Tooele City, Tooele County, and the State of Utah. The James L. Bevan Pioneer Museum is open to the public on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day. For more information about the Sons of Utah Pioneers contact Alan Jeppesen, Membership Chairman, 435-840-4512 or akjintooele@outlook.com.

Tooele County Quilters

All meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month in the Tooele County Health Dept. auditorium. Dues are $20 per year to be paid at the first meeting.

Museum Volunteers Needed

Tooele Valley Museum & Historical Park is seeking volunteers. Do you enjoy history or science? Volunteers at the museum can gain new skills or practice old ones. We are looking for people to help with organization, exhibit development, gardening, and educational program development. Volunteer positions are seasonal and year-round. Scheduling is flexible. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old. To apply or request more information, send email to: stephanies@tooelecity.org.

Military Items Wanted

When you no longer want your military items, do not take them to Deseret Industries or a thrift store. Bring them — hats, helmets, dress uniforms, boots, shoes, pants, jackets, backpacks, belts, canteens, pouches, old photos, etc. — to 775 S. Coleman Street. They will be displayed with honor and respect. Call Matthew or Tina at 435-882-8688.

Children’s Choir Auditions

Rising Voices Children’s Choir is an auditioned children’s choir for children 7-14 years of age. The talented Katelynd Blake, owner and director of Blake Music Studios, directs the choir. Blake has a degree in vocal performance and has taught at the collegiate level. If your child loves to sing and you are looking for an exceptional musical experience for them, this is it. For more information and to register for an audition, please visit blakemusicstudios.com or call 435-277-0755.

Authors Welcome

The Writer’s Bloc, Tooele chapter of the League of Utah Writers, invites you to join us at our bi-monthly virtual meetings, where we discuss the craft and offer support for fledgling authors. For more information, please contact the chapter president at tooelewritersbloc@gmail.com or find us on Facebook at Writers Bloc.