Bullets hit windows on Main Street

Bullets were fired through the window of a Tooele Main Street business Friday evening, according to the Tooele City Police Department.

Police were called to the Stay Classic Barbershop at 18 N. Main Street by the owner after he found several bullet holes in the shop’s windows Saturday morning.

No one was inside the building at the time of the shooting, Tooele City police said. There were no reports of similar incidents at other businesses or around the city, though the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Four bullet holes were found in the windows of the barbershop and Tooele City police said they were able to recover four bullets of an undisclosed caliber inside. Despite the damage to the building, there were no signs of forced entry.

Detectives working on the investigation will be able to use ballistic information to determine the type of firearm used in the shooting, Tooele City police said. It is still under investigation if the shooting was an intentional attack against the barbershop.

Anyone with information on the shooting, which likely occurred Friday night, is encouraged to contact detectives by calling Tooele County Dispatch at 435-882-5600.