Editor’s note: This is the second of a three part series that looks at bullying in our community, examining the extent of the issue, how we deal with it as a community and other possible solutions.

When most individuals think of bullying, they think of children and schools, but community leaders want them to know that bullying goes beyond schools and has unfortunately become a part of our community.

An online study conducted by the American Osteopathic Association found that adults are being bullied at levels similar to adolescents and the consequences may be reducing adult’s ability to function correctly.

The online study was conducted on more than 2,000 adults. It found that 31% of American adults have been bullied and 43% said that the behavior has recently become more acceptable.

Victims of bullying reported significant negative impacts on their health, both mental and physical.

71% of adults in the study who had been bullied suffered from stress, 70% experienced anxiety or depression, 55% reported a loss of confidence, 39% said they suffered from sleep loss, 26% said they developed headaches, and 22% suffered from muscle tension or pain.

In addition, 19% of adults who have been bullied reported suffering from a mental breakdown and 17% noted an inability to function day-to-day, according to the Association.

“Bullying happens everywhere,” said John Gossett, founder of the Life’s Worth Living Foundation. “It doesn’t just happen in our schools. Unfortunately, bullying starts in elementary schools. Bullies are still found at 50 years old like me. For some reason, I think people feel that if they pull someone else down, it makes them look superior or better.”

Gossett believes most bullies have been bullied before, so they bully others to inflict their own pain on their victims.

“Hurt people hurt people,” he said. “I think that we have to understand that there is something going on with the bully that causes them to act the way that they do. That’s not giving them a pass and saying ‘Hey, it’s okay that you’re a bully’ but hurt people do hurt people.”

Gossett believes the only way to get to the root of the problem is to try to provide aid to the bullies.

“We have to address the bullying problem in our community. We have to look at the bully and say, ‘How do we help them?’” he asked.

Tooele City Mayor Winn also believes bullying is a problem with adults.

“I don’t think bullying is anything new,” she said. “I believe that bullying, unfortunately, is a part of our world. It is a problem with children, adults, and older adults. I wish it wasn’t that way.”

Winn believes that adults are similar to children in the way they act.

“There may be less bullying with adults, because they are mature and know it’s wrong to be a bully, “Winn explained. “I think that bullying still happens with adults, because it’s a power issue. They want people to think they are in charge and submit to the way they think.”

Grantsville City Mayor Neil Critchlow agrees with Winn.

“Bullies carry their bullying with them through life,” Critchlow said. “It doesn’t really change…Bullies find someone who is different and they want to prove their superiority over them, and it’s really a sad thing. If you are different than they are, they believe that you aren’t worthy to have the same respect that everyone else does.”

In order to prevent bullying in the community, individuals should stand up for those being bullied.

“Unfortunately, we cannot stop the person who is bullying,” Winn said. “We do not have control of how others act… Our challenge and the only way we can make this better is to help each other learn how to handle the bullying. I don’t have the answer of how that happens, except we come together as a group to call people out who are bullying, or we can talk to the people who are being bullied and tell them they are a great person and don’t let that person make you feel bad.”

“The worst thing is when we do not reach out to each other,” Winn continued.

Critchlow believes the way to reduce bullying is to accept diversity.

“Our country is made up of diversity,” he said. “We shouldn’t berate and belittle people because they are different. Just because someone is different doesn’t mean they are bad, or evil, or anything else. We should treat everyone with respect.”

According to the American Osteopathic Association, adults can recover from the consequences of bullying by first acknowledging the issue.

“Adults who are unsure if they’re being bullied should try describing the situation as if it were happening to someone else,” Charles Sophy, a physiatrist who helped the American Osteopathic Association gather data from the study said.

Victims should also reach out to a medical professional, such as a psychiatrist or therapist if they are struggling with mental and physical consequences of bullying.