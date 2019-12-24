Bullying on the decline in schools, survey says

But 60% of students in county and statewide are dealing with moderate depressive symptoms ♦

The number of students who reported on a survey in 2019 that they have been bullied in Tooele County School District schools declined from two years ago and most local students — 80% — feel safe at school.

That’s part of what the 2019 Student Health and Risk Prevention reported on school climate and mental health.

Along with information on alcohol, tobacco and other drug use, the 2019 SHARP survey gathered information on school climate and mental health.

One of the questions on the survey asked students about where they felt unsafe before, during, and after school.

“It’s not surprising to learn that bathrooms and parking lots are the place where students feel most unsafe,” said Julie Spindler, at-risk coordinator for TCSD.

A total of 29.5% of students surveyed responded that they feel somewhat or very unsafe in parking lots at school and 22.1% reported the same feeling about school bathrooms. Those responses put parking lots and bathrooms at the top of the list of places where students feel the most unsafe.

At the other end of the list, lunchrooms and classrooms are where students felt the safest, with only 10% and 7% reporting that those places felt unsafe, respectively.

“We want to, at a school level, help kids feel safer in those places,” Spindler said. “We are looking for some innovative and new ideas for that.”

The number of students that reported they were picked on or bullied on school property dropped from 25% in 2015 to 21% in 2019, according to the survey.

However, the number of students that reported they skipped school because they felt unsafe at or on the way to school increased from 9% in 2015 to 11% in 2019.

The 2019 survey asked students to respond to how worried they are about certain school safety concerns.

At the top of the list, 62% of students surveyed said they were somewhat or very worried about the possibility of suicide by a student and 56% said they were worried about students using drugs or alcohol at school.

A small number of students were more concerned about an earthquake or fire (33%) than getting bullied (31%).

Under the category of mental health treatment, the survey estimates that 25% of TCSD students have a high need for mental health treatment, 25% have a moderate need for mental health treatment, and 50% have a low need for mental health treatment. Statewide 55% of students have a low need for mental health treatment, according to the survey.

The need for mental health treatment is established by the weighted response to several questions using the K6 or Kessler Psychological Distress Scale. The scale was developed with support from the National Center for Health Statistics for use in the National Health Interview Survey.

Also using answers to a variety of questions, the survey reported that 60% of TCSD students surveyed have moderate depressive symptoms, compared to 62% statewide.

For the first time, the SHARP Survey in 2019 asked students about feelings of isolation, according to Spindler.

There were 19% of TCSD students who reported they felt left out often or always during the past seven days, 18% that said people barely know me, and 18% that said they felt isolated from others. A total of 23% of students surveyed reported that they felt that people are “around me but not with me.”

“Kids feeling left out or feeling isolated is important to mental health,” Spindler said. “Research shows that feeling connected to a place helps reduce suicide and other mental health problems.”

The number of students that said they seriously considered suicide was up from 17% in 2017 to 20% in 2019, according to the survey.

“That’s a statistically significant change,” Spindler said. “We have worked hard on suicidality and need to continue to work hard.”

The number of students who reported they tried to harm themselves without suicidal intentions also increased, from 15% in 2017 to 20% in 2019.

“There are kids who are using those methods to cope,” she said.

Two years ago the school district reported a decrease in suicidality, after a grant helped fund mental health treatment for students, according to Spindler.

“With our school climate grant running out, we can use and need the increase in mental health funding from the state,” she said.

The SHARP survey is conducted every other year. For the Tooele County School District, it includes data from students in sixth to 12th grade.

The survey requires parental permission and respondents’ answers are anonymous. Teachers make a concerted effort to get permission slips returned by parents leading to a high participation rate, according to Spindler.