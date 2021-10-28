Bureau of Land Management opens up for tree-cutting permits on Nov. 1

Online and in-person permits available ♦

On Nov. 1, 2021, the Bureau of Land Management will begin offering non-commercial holiday tree permits to cut pinyon pine, juniper, and fir trees in Utah.

Each year, thousands of people find their Christmas and holiday trees on public lands. Permits will be available for purchase online anytime and in-person during regular business hours, excluding federal holidays.

“We strongly recommend that the public purchase permits online at the forest products permit website starting Nov. 1 at forestproducts.blm.gov.,” said BLM officials in a press release. “If individuals need to obtain permits in person, please check office hours in advance which can be found at www.blm.gov/alert/utah-operations.

The BLM asks people to keep safety in mind when participating in the holiday tradition of tree hunting and cutting so they can have a safe and enjoyable holiday season.

BLM advises early season cutting, as winter weather conditions in the mountains are unpredictable.

Tree-cutters should be prepared for slick, snow-packed roads and carry chains.

The BLM recommends using a four-wheel drive vehicle or snow machine in many locations.

Safety guidelines from the BLM include: Stay on designated roads and trails, and respect private property boundaries. Let someone know where you are planning to go and the approximate time you will return. Remember to carry a cell phone, bring additional warm clothing, gloves, boots, a container of hot liquid, water, and a lunch or snack. Carry a flashlight, shovel, first-aid kit, matches, axe or handsaw, and a rope to secure your tree.

To find which BLM office to contact, use BLM Utah’s administrative boundary map at go.usa.gov/xeqwc.

Additional information about BLM Utah tree permits, and any updates, are available online at www.blm.gov/utah/tree-permits.

For the West Desert District, contact the Salt Lake Field Office at 2370 South Decker Lake Boulevard in Salt Lake City. Juniper and Pinyon Pine tree-cutting permits are available for $10 each with a limit of two per household.

The Salt Lake Field Office also sells tree-cutting permits for the Fillmore Field Office and BLM-managed lands in Elko County, Nevada. Tree permits for Elko County are $4 each with a limit of 10 per household and are only available to purchase in person.

The Color Country District Cedar City Field Office sells permits for Juniper, Pinyon Pine, and White Fir trees for $10 each with a limit of two per household.

The Richfield Field Office and the Henry Mountains Field Station in Hanksville have permits for Pinyon Pine and Juniper trees at $10 each with a limit of two per household.

The St. George Field Office sells permits from the Cedar City Field Office for Pinyon Pine and Juniper trees for $10 each with a limit of two per household.

The Canyon Country District’s Moab Field Office has Pinyon Pine permits for $10 each with a limit of two per household.

The Monticello Field Office sells Pinyon Pine and Juniper tree permits also for $10 each with a limit of two per household.

The Green River District’s Price Field Office sells Pinyon Pine and Juniper tree permits for $10 each with a limit of five per household.

The Vernal Field Office sells Pinyon Pine and Juniper tree permits for $10 each with a limit of one permit per household.

The Paria River District in Kanab has permits for Juniper and Pinyon Pine trees for $10 each with a limit of two per household.