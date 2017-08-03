Businesses feel benefits of FanFest

Country music fans and organizers patronized local establishments ♦

Country FanFest pulled in a crowd for its three-day country music festival at Deseret Peak Complex and there is evidence fans left some cash behind in Tooele County.

“We were completely full and 90 percent of our customers were from FanFest,” said Angela Allred, manager at Best Western Inn Tooele. “It worked out well for us, better than last year.”

Angelo Geovijian, owner of American Burgers and Java Bean, said sales at his stores in both Tooele and Grantsville were up during FanFest.

“We were up about 10 percent over the usual weekend,” Geovijian said. “Our employees reported seeing quite a few customers with FanFest wristbands.”

Along with boosting sales at restaurants, gas stations and hotels, the Country FanFest organization patronized local businesses, according to Brandi Millsap, one of the festival’s owners.

Local service providers used by FanFest included Adobe Rock, Tooele Valley Pump, Tooele County, RD Yates, All Types Plumbing, Beehive Broadband, Comfort Inn and Suites, Elizabeth Catering, Jerry Hurst, Mountain West Ambulance, and Speakman’s Concrete.

Several local businesses and organizations set up vendor booths at FanFest, including Toys for Tots, Snowie-Shaw Shack, Tooele County Fair, Deseret Peak Complex, Tooele County Chamber of Commerce, Popeye’s Chicken, and Dimitri’s Café.

Tracy Shaw, owner of Snowie-Shaw Shack, said that this FanFest was a big success for her business.

“The FanFest event was phenomenal this year,” Shaw said. “The crowd size made a big difference this year. It was really busy.”

Shaw also said when she left FanFest and went to a local restaurant, she noticed customers wearing FanFest wristbands.

“It was a good example of how FanFest was affecting businesses beyond Deseret Peak,” Shaw said.

FanFest also employed over 200 part-time employees from Tooele County to help out during the festival, according to Millsap.

“We had softball teams, football teams, school teachers, community members all come in and help this year,” Millsap said.

Campers for FanFest started arriving Thursday and the festival’s last official activity was mud bogging on Sunday morning. But FanFest’s impact on Tooele County started a week before the festival started, according to Millsap.

“Our event stretches over not only the four days of the festival itself, but it begins its impact a week prior when we begin our build process,” Millsap said. “Many of our build team members arrive a week prior. When they arrive, they are getting hotel rooms, dining out, getting fuel, buying ice and groceries. So our total impact stretches into days rather than just an evening.”

State Street Partners, Tooele County’s tourism consultants, identified Country FanFest as having high potential for creating revenue for county businesses and high potential for attracting visitors.

Figures show 7,961 people attended on Friday and 7,403 on Saturday. That’s twice last year’s attendance figures, according to FanFest organizers.

FanFest attracted people from Utah and the surrounding mountain west states. Festivalgoers also included people from Washington State, California, Florida and New Jersey, according to ticket sales data.

Country FanFest is planning on returning to Deseret Peak Complex July 26-29, 2018 for its fourth festival.