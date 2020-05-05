Businesses reopen at moderate risk

Several local businesses that had been shuttered for a month, took advantage of the Utah Leads Together 2.0 orange risk level guidelines and opened this weekend.

New Tooele County and state directives went into effect on May 1, Tooele County, moving the county into the moderate risk, or orange, level, phase of the state’s COVID-19 pandmeic recovery plan.

This means that certain businesses were able to open back up with strict guidelines in place to protect individuals and employees.

According to a color-coded guideline released by the state of Utah, restaurants can offer limited dine-in services with “extreme” precautions.

One local restaurant, Chubby’s Café, in Tooele said they will be open for dine-in soon, because they want to make sure all guidelines by the health department are met.

“We will be opening soon,” said owner Joe Moak. “We collected enough masks for our employees. We realize that the restrictions are important and are doing everything we can to be compliant and safe. We are going to take our time and open our dine-in soon.”

Chubby’s has been offering online ordering with pick-up.

A local salon has reopened and said that business was good, but health guidelines have brought many changes to avoid the spread of the virus.

“When we reopened, we had to change quite a few things,” said Emily Garcia from Virtu salon and barbershop. “We are only doing appointments and all clients and workers have to wear face masks.”

Along with wearing facemasks, Garcia said that all workers have been cleaning the salon extensively and taking their temperatures before each shift.

“We have been sanitizing extra to prepare for our appointments. Our stylists have to take their temperatures before every appointment and keep a log of it for the state. We are pretty much booked out for the week and the month, because so many people wanted to come in.” she said.

A business that just opened in Tooele City on March 7,, closed down a week later. Now reopened with the new moderate risk guidelines, things are looking better,according to the owner.

It was hard having to close down a week after opening, according to Dawn Quintana, owner of Urban Lye, located at the Tooele Valley Wellness and Community Center.

“It’s been really quiet here,” she said. “I thought my husband and I were going to have to close down the store completely. When I reopened, I was fortunate enough that at least two or three people were wandering in daily. I think we made enough to pay May’s rent.”

Quintana makes custom bath bombs, luxury soaps, and handwash in her shop. She said that it has been easy to keep customers safe during this time.

“We have been sanitizing tables and the checkout counter regularly. I also wear a mask when people come in to make them feel safe and we keep our distance,” she said.