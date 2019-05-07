Busy spring underway for Stansbury Service Agency

What looks to be a busy year of maintenance, projects and new initiatives is well underway for the Stansbury Service Agency.

A hot-button issue at service agency meetings has been concerns about rule enforcement during the busiest months of the year on Stansbury Lake. The service agency board addressed those concerns by entering a contract with a Tooele security firm to provide a security guard at its last meeting.

The security guard will patrol the lakefront and other adjacent areas starting this Thursday, according to manager Gary Jensen. They’re scheduled to work Thursday through Sunday and on holidays, under a $600 per week deal with the security firm.

“If there’s an issue, if there’s a problem, they call the sheriff’s office,” Jensen said.

One problem area that will be part of the security guard’s patrol area is the skate park near the Stansbury Park Observatory Complex. Many of the problems involve teenagers who frequent the park and issues include drugs, bullying, smoking, profanity and sex, according to Jensen.

“We’ve had some altercations,” he said. “We’ve had undesirable activities.”

Outside of rule enforcement, the service agency has been busy with projects around the community and at the golf course, which the service agency took direct management of last December. Jensen said the golf course is ahead of last year in terms of revenue generated so far.

There have been noticeable improvements to the maintenance of the golf course with the purchase of new mowers, Jensen said, and other projects to improve its quality are in progress, which include spraying for weeds.

Jensen said the golf course ponds are receiving a weekly treatment for filamentous algae, which has killed the algae in some ponds and is making the water clearer. Some test aeration will also be installed in select golf course ponds.

Jensen said The First Tee program, which introduces youth to the game of golf, will kick off at the Stansbury Park Golf Course in June. Golf professional Tom Costello recently attended a training on the program in Washington, D.C. and its open to anyone ages 7-17.

Anyone with questions about the program can contact Costello at 435-882-4162.

Both lake weed harvesters are up and running on Stansbury Lake and Jensen said the service agency may now have a reliable way to dispose of the harvested weeds.

In addition to the chopping of lake weeds, the service agency has cut down some of the Russian olive trees along the frontage with state Route 36. The trees will be replaced by several different species, including Kwanzan cherry trees, silver linden trees, tuliptrees and three different varieties of maple bred for the soil, according to Jensen, an arborist.

There will be 30 trees planted in Porter Way Park this Saturday as well, as part of an Ivory Homes initiative to plant 30,000 trees around the state.

Work on Schooner Park, located near state Route 138 on land provided by real estate developers, and an amphitheater is scheduled to begin in August, Jensen said.

The Stansbury Service Agency board meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Stansbury Clubhouse.