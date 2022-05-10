Busy two weeks ahead for high school spring sports

The next three weeks will be busy in high school sports with multiple tournament games scheduled for multiple spring sports.

By Saturday of this week we will know who the champions are in 3A baseball, 3A softball and 3A girls golf. The 3A girls golf tournament has some local flavor and will be played Wednesday and Thursday at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course in Tooele.

On Wednesday, the 5A State tourney bracket for softball will be revealed and we will know where Stansbury and Tooele will play their opening games in state competition. The first round of softball games will be held at region sites on Friday.

Also on Wednesday, the 5A State boys soccer bracket will be revealed and we will know where Stansbury and Tooele will play their opening games in tournament competition. 5A first round soccer playoff games are at home sites on Saturday.

On Thursday, the 5A State tourney bracket for baseball will be revealed and we will know where Tooele and Stanbury will be playing their first games. Single-elimination games will be held at home sites on Saturday.

Stansbury and Tooele played their final region baseball games on Monday and Tuesday this week.

First round matches for the 5A state tennis tournament were Tuesday and Wednesday of this week at Brighton High School. The 3A state tennis tourney pairings will be released May 16 with the tournament at Liberty Park May May 20-21. The 5A state tennis tourney finals are set for May 19-20 at Liberty Park.

The 5A Super Regionals in baseball and softball are scheduled for May 19-20 with the Track & Field State meet for all classification on May 19-21 at BYU.

The 5A boys soccer semifinals are set for May 23 at Juan Diego with the championship match on May 25 at Rio Tinto stadium.

The 5A softball tournament runs until May 27 with the championship game at BYU. 5A baseball continues until May 28 with the championship game at UVU.

The hope is that Tooele Valley teams will extend their seasons as long as possible and end the season on a high note.