BYU’s Jeff Judkins calls it a career after 21 seasons

Provo, Utah – Jeff Judkins had a career on the court as a player before he became of the best coaches in BYU’s history. Before he wore the BYU blue as a coach, he wore the University of Utah red jersey as a play as he played for the Running Utes from 1974-78, where he led the Utes to a conference championship and helped Utah appear in two NCAA Tournament appearances.

In 1977 he was a on the United States team who competed in the World Games, that team won the gold medal.

Judkins had a dream come true when the NBA Draft came around in 1978, Judkins became a member of the Boston Celtics as he heard his name get called in round two. Who did the Celtics draft in round one? Larry Bird who was the sixth overall pick in that seasons NBA Draft. He would go on to bounce around with Portland Trailblazers, Detroit Pistons and our hometown team, the Utah Jazz.

Today, another chapter in Coach Judkins life begins. He announced he is retiring from BYU as their head coach. During his time on the sidelines, he coached for 21 years and has the most victories in the school’s basketball history.

“I’ve loved my years here. The program is in a good place and it’s a good time for me,” Judkins said. “I have so many great memories of BYU. I’ve loved the people, the players, the coaches and everyone here at BYU. We turned this program into a consistent winner that wins conference championships and goes to the tournament on a regular basis. We’ve had great players and historic wins but more importantly it has been the people and the relationships that I have loved and will remember the most. I’ve been lucky to be able to do something that I’ve loved so much for as long as I have,”­ Coach Judkins said in a press release.

A national search for the program’s next head coach will begin immediately.