BYU’s Synthesis to play in Grantsville on Saturday

Brigham Young University’s jazz band Synthesis will provide a free concert in Grantsville on Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse at 428 S. Hale St. at 7:30 p.m.

The concert is part of the Excellence in the Community concert series that has featured shows with some of Utah’s top professional musicians at the Old Grantsville Church on Clark Street.

The Synthesis concert was originally scheduled for Grantsville’s Cherry Street Park, but the group requested to move inside because of anticipated cold weather on Saturday night.

Ray Smith has led the 21-piece big band for the past 37 years.

“After we play in Grantsville we’re heading to Miami on Monday for a 3 ½ week tour of the Carribean,” Smith said.

Smith has visited Grantsville twice in the past year, first with the Timpanogos Big Band and again with the smaller combo Lark & Spur.

The Timpanogos Big Band concert was moved from Cherry Street Park to the Old Grantsville Church because of blustery weather.

Synthesis played Tuesday night at the Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City.

“What Jeff Whitely has accomplished with Excellence in the Community is miraculous,” Smith said. “The cost of these shows are free but they are paid for by other people. It provides opportunity for some excellent musicians here in Utah.”

He said Excellence in the Community is providing quality music now at venues throughout the state and not just at the Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City.

In addition to Excellence in the Community, Saturday’s concert is sponsored in part by the Grantsville Performing Arts Council.

Synthesis combines swing, blues, jazz, Latin, and fusion styles into a feast of jazz entertainment, according to its website.

Some of BYU’s finest and most versatile musicians perform, arrange and compose for this award-winning ensemble. Synthesis has been met with enthusiastic responses from festivals, students, and community gatherings throughout the world, according to the website.

A past sweepstakes champion of the Pacific Coast Collegiate Jazz Festival, Synthesis has participated in the prestigious Montreux International Jazz Festival in Switzerland, the North Sea Jazz Festival in Holland, and the Pori International Jazz Festival in Finland.

Synthesis has also been a special guest performer at Tokyo Disneyland and has performed in mainland China.