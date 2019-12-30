Cade LaMond Adkins Cooper lost his battle with addiction, a disease that effects every race, religion, creed, or social class.

Cade returned to his Father in Heaven on Dec. 23, 2019. Cade was born March 21, 1979, to Gary and Kallie Adkins in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Cade was an advocate for change. He loved to help troubled youth. He started three programs for troubled youth in Southern Utah. He believed it was his true calling in life and loved giving service to that calling.

Cade was a kind and sweet soul. He was loved deeply. He loved deeply. He loved helping people and giving anything and everything of himself if it helped someone. Life was an adventure for him and with him. He was very imaginative and creative. He loved sketching and drawing; his art was an expression of himself, some of his art is some of the best we have ever seen. Cade loved fishing, hiking, camping, and rock hounding. The great outdoors is where he was the happiest.

Cade loved the Japanese culture and the people of Japan. He spoke fluent Japanese and lived in Japan for several years.

Cade is survived by his children Mizuki, Norika, and Seiji; parents Gary Adkins and Kallie Cooper Young; siblings Makyla Manchego, Kallie Thevenot and Courtney Adkins; and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Cade was loved deeply.

A visitation was held Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St., Tooele, Utah.