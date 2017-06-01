Calif. man charged with drug possession after I-80 stop

A California man is facing felony drug charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 last Friday.

Jeffery K. Brockman, 52, of Eureka, California, is charged with second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute, third-degree felony possession with intent to distribute, misdemeanor manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia and an infraction for speeding.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped Brockman’s vehicle after he was observed going between 80 mph and 84 mph and made an improper lane change on I-80 near milepost 98, according to a probable cause statement. Brockman was unable to provide the trooper with insurance or registration for the car.

The trooper noticed the odor of marijuana upon approaching the vehicle, the probable cause statement said. A subsequent search of the vehicle, based upon probable cause, found several pounds of meth, 8 pounds of marijuana, a pound of hash and a personal amount of marijuana.

All the drugs field tested positive for the respective controlled substances, the statement said.

After performing a field sobriety test, the trooper arrested Brockman for driving under the influence, according to the probable cause statement. Brockman told police he was driving to Kearney, Nebraska were he would call someone to deliver the drugs and get paid.

Brockman is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court at 10:28 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.