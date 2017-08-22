California man identified in fatal crash on salt flats

The name of the man who died in a head-on collision between spectator vehicles on an access road at the Bonneville Salt Flats Wednesday morning has been released by police.

The victim in the crash has been identified as 65-year-old Christopher Clay of Rohnert Park, California, according to Tooele County Sheriff Lt. Ron Johnson. Five other occupants in the two-vehicle accident were injured.

A pickup truck and minivan were heading in opposite directions on the salt flats about one mile off the pavement before 9 a.m., Johnson said. A witness said the pickup truck veered into the path of the oncoming minivan, causing the collision, according to Johnson.

There were four occupants in the minivan and two in the pickup truck, according to Johnson. Clay was the passenger in the pickup truck. The spectators were part of Speed Week on the Bonneville Salt Flats, which ran from Aug. 12 through Aug. 18.

Those injured in the crash were treated by safety and medical personnel on scene, before they were transported by ambulance and medical helicopter to University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, according to a release from Southern California Timing Association President and race director Pat McDowell.

The condition of the other vehicle occupants has not been released.

Johnson said the cause of the accident is under investigation. The accident happened in the jurisdiction of the federal Bureau of Land Management but the investigation was turned over to the sheriff’s office, which is collaborating with the Utah Highway Patrol.