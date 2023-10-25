A man standing on the side of Interstate 80 was hit and killed this weekend after a vehicle approached in the right lane of traffic.

On Saturday, Oct. 21 around 9:09 a.m., a Mercedes Sprinter van pulling a trailer was pulled over on the right shoulder of I-80 eastbound near milepost 55, according to a Utah Highway Patrol press release.

The driver of the van was outside the vehicle when a Hyundai Elantra approached in the right lane and hit the trailer that was being pulled by the van.

After hitting the trailer, the Elantra struck the driver of the Sprinter van, who suffered from fatal injuries. The driver has been identified as Maksym Vechirko, 35, from Sacramento, California.

No other injuries were reported.

Eastern traffic on I-80 was temporarily closed for the investigation.