California smoke is still blowing in the wind

Despite rain and wind, smoke from California forest fires continues to move into Tooele Valley, impacting air quality.

As of 8 a.m. on Thursday morning air quality in Tooele County was at the orange — unhealthy for sensitive groups — with PM 2.5 concentration at 41.3 micrograms per cubic meter,

PM 2.5 is fine particulate matter. Particulate matter is emitted directly from construction sites, wildfires, wood burning, gravel pits, agricultural activities, and dusty roads. It is also formed in the atmosphere through complex chemical reactions from emissions from power plants, industry, vehicles, small businesses, buildings, and homes, according to the Utah Division of Air Quality.

The DAQ’s PM 2.5 air quality status is based on a 24-hour average of PM 2.5 pollutant concentrations in the air.

PurpleAir real-time air monitors in Grantsville, Erda, Stansbury Park, and Tooele reported a red — unhealthy — air quality on Thursday morning, based on a 10-minute average of pollutants.

The air quality in Tooele County was at the orange level for most of Monday, dipped into yellow on Tuesday afternoon and climbed through orange to red late Wednesday night and Thursday pre-dawn before falling to orange again, according to the DAQ.

The DAQ forecasts yellow — moderate — air quality for Friday and Saturday in Tooele County.

In August 2020, Tooele County’s PM 2.5 air quality exceeded the yellow level on three days.