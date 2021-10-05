Call 911 for emergencies

Community members have been calling the North Tooele Fire Department’s administrative number when they have an emergency, instead of 911.

Chief Randy Willden said emergency messages are often left on their voicemail and not listened to for days at a time.

Willden said that the phone at the North Tooele Fire Department sometimes doesn’t get answered, especially at night.

“At night the phone doesn’t even ring upstairs where the firefighters are at,” he said.

Other times, the firefighters are out and about fighting fires and performing other essential duties, and will miss calls at the station.

“About once or twice a month, we will get a message from someone saying something like, ‘My brother got hurt. He needs an ambulance. Call us back’ … Well, we can’t call them back,” Willden said.

Oftentimes, the calls come in during four-day weekends where there isn’t anyone to check the phones.

“We’ve had people leave calls on Friday evening after we’ve gone home and we don’t even pick those up until Tuesday,” he explained. “We got one in particular where a guy called and said his friend was bleeding really badly and he needed an ambulance. You don’t leave those kinds of messages on a voicemail.”

Whether smoke detectors are going off or your house is fully-engulfed in flames, it’s best to call 911, according to Willden.

“If your smoke detectors or CO detectors are going off, that could be an emergency,” he said. “You need to call 911, because they have specific instructions for you.”

“We want people to know if they have anything that they think is an emergency, to just simply call 911,” Willden continued. “If it’s not an emergency, the dispatchers will put them on hold for a few minutes and then get the information they need. We teach every second grader this but there seems to be some sort of reluctance.”