Call family dominant at Tooele Kiwanis 5K

The annual Tooele Kiwanis 5K Freedom Run had 250 competitors finish the traditional Fourth of July race on Thursday, but the Call family stood out.

Hawk Call was the men’s overall winner, clocking in at 16 minutes, 50.7 seconds, while Brooke Call won the women’s title in 21:32.7. Adding to the Call running legacy was Forest Call, the boys’ 9-13-year old champion in 21:12.7.

Hawk Call beat second-place Nick Norman by 1:13.9; as Norman clocked in at 17:04.6. Isaac Nelson finished third in 18:33.2. In the women’s race, Brooke Call finished 48.5 seconds ahead of Masche Osborn, who finished in 22:21.2. Brandie Hoban finished third in 23:07.2.

The youngest and oldest competitors in the field had a 77-year age difference between them — four-year-olds Nancy Hansen and Berek Nash were joined by 81-year-old Anne Smith.

Runners still enjoyed the race despite an issue where some were directed down Coleman Street instead of Main Street. That caused them to cross the finish line in opposite directions, but the race was a success just the same.

Katie Peterson, the third-place finisher in the women’s 30-39 age group, won a drawing for the chance to run in the St. George Marathon on Oct. 5.

Tooele Kiwanis 5K Freedom Run

At Tooele

Thursday

Female Open — 1, Brooke Call 21 minutes, 32.7 seconds; 2, Masche Osborn 22:21.2; 3, Brandie Hoban 23:07.2

Male Open — 1, Hawk Call 16:50.7; 2, Nick Norman 17:04.6; 3, Isaac Nelson 18:33.2

Female 8 and under — 1, Nancy Hansen 36:59.2; 2, Lily Edmonson 42:06.2

Male 8 and under — 1, Logan Lucas 31:11.5; 2, Berek Nash 31:40.0; 3, Ashton Dynes 37:43.3

Female 9-13 — 1, Lorayna Howard 28:15.5; 2, Hadley Griffith 28:16.2; 3, River White 28:49.3

Male 9-13 — 1, Forest Call 21:12.7; 2, Mason Griffith 22:49.2; 3, Aaron Davis 23:20.2

Female 14-18 — 1, Olivia Lowery 23:26.8; 2, Alexis Dansie 25:00.7; 3, Dazren Osborn 25:24.3

Male 14-18 — 1, Harrison Duersch 19:27.2; 2, Elias Nelson 19:46.1; 3, Parker Hansen 20:25.1

Female 19-29 — 1, Kendra Asay 23:13.0; 2, Rylee Whitehouse 29:53.7; 3, Karla Velasco 30:00.1

Male 19-29 — 1, Joshua Wintch 19:45.9; 2, Jordan Gomez 21:44.2; 3, Isiah Schrubb 22:44.8

Female 30-39 — 1, Missy Bird 23:09.5; 2, Shalleece Clegg 23:12.2; 3, Katie Peterson 23:36.2

Male 30-39 — 1, Devin Terry 20:16.4; 2, Marshall Bellm 22:43.5; 3, Travis Williams 23:26.9

Female 40-49 — 1, Karla Staker 25:11.7; 2, Natalie Leavitt 27:10.1; 3, Samantha Osterud 27:41.4

Male 40-49 — 1, Mark Johansen 22:31.4; 2, Jeremy Schrubb 22:45.8; 3, Rich Shosted 23:47.0

Female 50-59 — 1, Monica Lee 28:35.5; 2, Leslee Whitehouse 29:54.1; 3, Tricia Allen 31:55.4

Male 50-59 — 1, Ray Colledge 21:56.7; 2, Tom Johnson 27:52.5; 3, Stuart Smith 28:48.5

Female 60-69 — 1, Janna Roberts 30:13.0; 2, Mary Ellen Ross 30:39.3; 3, Mickey Falkner 39:44.8

Male 60-69 — 1, Ken Spence 27:48.0; 2, Kenneth Carpenter 30:20.3; 3, Charlie Roberts 38:09.5

Female 70 and over — 1, Anne Smith 1:09:46.8; 2, Carolee Colovich 1:09:49.0