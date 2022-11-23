Call for donations and nominations begin Benefit Fund

The 45th annual Tooele Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund is now accepting nominations and donations.

Each nomination should include a description of the challenges faced by the individual or family, as well as an explanation as to how the benefit fund could help them this Christmas.

Last year’s benefit fund helped the family of Michelle Fisher, which included her husband Tyson and her two sons; Wyatt, 14 and Winston, 10. Michelle was diagnosed with terminal scleroderma. Tooele Transcript Bulletin readers raised over $8,300 to pay medical bills, put food on the table, and provide Christmas for the two boys.

Held every Christmas since 1977, the benefit fund helps either an individual or family faced with a unique need or hardship. Individuals or families are nominated by readers and selected by the newspaper. Readers then donate cash or make other contributions. The Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund is a non-profit organization recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) charity. All received proceeds are presented to the individual or family on or before Christmas.

Donations and nominations for this year’s benefit fund can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah 84074. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s office at 58 N. Main Street south of Tooele City Hall.

Nominations may also be emailed to tbp@tooeletranscript.com.