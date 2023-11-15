The 46th annual Tooele Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund is now accepting nominations and donations.

Each nomination should include a description of the challenges faced by the individual or family, as well as an explanation as to how the benefit fund could help them this Christmas.

Last year’s benefit fund helped the Jacob and Jadyn Heuser family which included their daughter Stormie, 4, and 1-year old son Keanu.

Keanu was born with an extremely rare and life threatening heart abnormality — Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries, in which the two main arteries leaving the heart are reversed, or transposed.

According to a family friend that nominated the Heuser’s for the Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund, “the family is still struggling with keeping up with house payments, bills, saving for more travel expenses, let alone having money to provide for Christmas. This family needs a break from bad news.”

Thanks to Tooele Transcript Bulletin readers the Transcript presented the Heuser family with a check for $6,896 to help pay medical bills and travel bills for surgery, put food on the table, and provide Christmas for the family.

Held every Christmas since 1977, the benefit fund helps either an individual or family faced with a unique need or hardship. Individuals or families are nominated by readers and selected by the newspaper. Readers then donate cash or make other contributions.

The Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund is a non-profit organization recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) charity. All proceeds received are presented to the individual or family on or before Christmas.

Donations and nominations for this year’s benefit fund can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah 84074. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s office at 58 N. Main Street south of Tooele City Hall.

Nominations may also be emailed to tbp@tooeletranscript.com.