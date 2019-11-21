Call for donations and nominations begin Benefit Fund

The 42nd annual Tooele Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund is now accepting nominations and donations.

Each nomination should include a description of the challenges faced by the individual or family, as well as an explanation as to how the benefit fund could help them this Christmas.

Last year’s benefit fund helped Alicia and Casey Walker of Tooele along with their children, Zoey and Hayden.The family was struggling with debt since Zoey’s premature birth in 2015, which involved an 89-say stay at University Medical Center’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit in Salt Lake City.

Transcript Bulletin readers donated dozens of gifts and over $6,000 in cash and gift cards for the family.

Held every Christmas since 1977, the benefit fund helps either an individual or family faced with a unique need or hardship. Individuals or families are nominated by readers and selected by the newspaper. Readers then donate cash or make other contributions. All received proceeds are presented to the individual or family on or before Christmas.

Donations and nominations for this year’s benefit fund can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah 84074. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s office at 58 N. Main Street south of Tooele City Hall.

Nominations may also be emailed to tbp@tooeletranscript.com.