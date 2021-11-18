Call for donations, nominations begin Benefit Fund

The 44th annual Tooele Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund is now accepting nominations and donations.

Each nomination should include a description of the challenges faced by the individual or family, as well as an explanation as to how the benefit fund could help them this Christmas.

Last year’s benefit fund helped the Gibbs family of Tooele. The Gibbs family’s mother and wife, Trisha Gibbs, passed away from complications of COVID-19 in a hospital ICU bed at the age of 41, 18 days before Christmas. She left behind her family; husband, Jared, 42, son Caden, 20, and two 17-year old twins — daughter Dreya and son Jaceton. Trisha had been the primary caregiver for her son,Caden, who has been confined to a motorized wheelchair for several years due to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive muscle-wasting disease.

Transcript Bulletin readers donated gifts and over $8,000 in cash to help the family.

Held every Christmas since 1977, the benefit fund helps either an individual or family faced with a unique need or hardship. Individuals or families are nominated by readers and selected by the newspaper. Readers then donate cash or make other contributions. All received proceeds are presented to the individual or family on or before Christmas.

Donations and nominations for this year’s benefit fund can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah 84074. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s office at 58 N. Main Street south of Tooele City Hall.

Nominations may also be emailed to tbp@tooeletranscript.com