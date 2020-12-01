Call for nominations for Transcript Benefit Fund

The 43rd annual Tooele Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund is now accepting nominations and donations. Each nomination should include a description of the challenges faced by the individual or family, as well as an explanation as to how the benefit fund could help them this Christmas. Last year’s benefit fund helped the Olive Fifita family of Tooele along with nine children: Paul, 21; Sarah, 20; Sila, 17; Fine,14; Garrett,12; Mele,10; Topui, 8; Emosi, 6; and Olive Jr., 3. Their mother, Oto’ota Fifita, passed away from a heart attack 10 days before Christmas. Transcript Bulletin readers donated dozens of gifts and over $5,600 in cash and gift cards for the family to help them carry on financially following the loss of Oto’ota. Held every Christmas since 1977, the benefit fund helps either an individual or family faced with a unique need or hardship. Individuals or families are nominated by readers and selected by the newspaper. Readers then donate cash or make other contributions. All received proceeds are presented to the individual or family on or before Christmas. Donations and nominations for this year’s benefit fund can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah 84074. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s office at 58 N. Main Street south of Tooele City Hall. Nominations may also be emailed to tbp@tooeletranscript.com.