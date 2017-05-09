Calleen B. Peshell

1947-2017

Mary Calleen Ballard Peshell, passed away on May 4, 2017 at the age of 69. After a long, hard fought battle she returned home to her Heavenly Father, surrounded by her loving family.

Calleen was born in Hurricane, Utah on May 11, 1947 to Jennie Hirschi and DeNor Ballard. She grew up in Hurricane and graduated from Hurricane High School in 1965. She loved her hometown and instilled that love into her children. She married Anthony Pratt Peshell in 1966. They settled in Tooele, Utah and raised their six daughters there.

Calleen was an active member in the community and worked in the Tooele County Recorder’s office for 29 years. She was elected as Tooele County Recorder in 2002 and served in that capacity for eight years. Her career was a joy. She knew the county like the back of her hand and considered her associates as some of her greatest friends.

She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities, some of which were Primary President, Chorister, Organist and Cub Scout Leader. The Tooele 7th Ward was her extended family for 49 years and she dearly loved serving her Savior with her lifelong friends.

Her family was her heart. Everything she did, she did for them. Calleen was a tireless example of unconditional love, patience, and enduring to the end. She always felt like home. She taught her daughters to be stubborn, to work hard, to pack a snack wherever they went, to wash and reuse tinfoil and cool whip containers, and save the twisty ties from bread bags.

In 2014, she was diagnosed with PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy), an uncommon brain disorder for which there is no treatment. Her disease slowly took her mobility and ability to speak. Through it all, her spirit continued to shine as did her infectious smile and the laughter behind her bright blue eyes.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, two sisters, Jeanine Thomas and Mary Elizabeth Ballard and brother, Hirschi Ballard.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony Peshell; six daughters, Jenni (Mark) Hitesman, Lisa Peshell, Trish (Scott) New, Emily (Scott) Gowans, Natalie (Daniel) Davies, DeeAnna (James) Phelps; eleven wonderful grandchildren and one sweet great granddaughter; brother, Delworth (Linda) Ballard.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. An additional viewing is Wednesday, May 10, 2017 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Tooele 7th Ward, located at 1010 W. Utah Avenue in Tooele, Utah. Interment is at Tooele City Cemetery. For condolences, please go to www.goffmortuary.com.