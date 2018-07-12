Calves poisoned at Bit n’ Spur still recovering, search for suspects continues

Two of the calves sickened after rat poison was put in their water trough in June at the Bit n’ Spur rodeo grounds have still not recovered and the investigation continues, according to their owner.

Of the calves, 30 are back on feed and do not appear lethargic, according to Michael Dow. Two are not doing well and have been on treatments that have been ineffective, Dow said in a Facebook post. While there was a suspect in the case, the lead turned out to be a bust and the reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution has been doubled to $2,000, he said.

Dow leased 32 calves to the Bit n’ Spur, which were about one year old, for use over the summer. On June 27, he found more than 150 ball-shaped pellets floating in and on the bottom of the water trough.

Dow determined the pellets were rat poison and Tooele City police were contacted. The responding officer collected samples of the pellets, according to Tooele City Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen.

Back on June 28, Hansen said the police department is investigating the case as animal cruelty, but the condition of the calves, and if there was intent, will determine if charges would be felonies or misdemeanors. There are no surveillance cameras at the rodeo grounds.

Anyone with information on the poisoning of the calves can contact Tooele City police at 435-882-8900.