Canceled city council meeting to be held this Wednesday

The Tooele City Council meeting canceled last Wednesday due to a winter storm will be held this Wednesday instead.

The City Council and Tooele City Redevelopment Agency will meet for a work session at 5 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 7:30 p.m.

The work meeting agenda includes discussion of the Middle Canyon toll booth, irrigation company water shares and an RDA resolution approving a contract with economic development consultant Randy Sant’s RS Contract Management.

Among the items on the agenda for the business meeting are an ordinance to amend city code relating to construction standards, a contract to install underground electrical conduit at the site of the future police station on Garden Street and the asbestos abatement and demolition of a building at 59 N. 100 East.

The storm last Wednesday, which dropped over 14 inches in Tooele City, also closed Tooele County offices and canceled the Tooele County Planning Commission meeting. The 24-hour snowfall total of 14.3 inches in Tooele City was the record for Feb. 6, shattering the previous record of 6.6 inches, set in 1986, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm also caused the first snow closure day for the Tooele County School District since 2008, according to Marie Denson, communications director for the school district. Charter schools in Tooele County, including Bonneville Academy and Excelsior Academy, were also closed due to snow.

More than 400 accidents were recorded around the state by afternoon last Wednesday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.