January 7, 2020
Candidate list for governor’s race to expand

The number of announced Republican candidates to fill Gov. Gary Herbert’s seat grew to five last week, with one more announcement due this week, according to Utah political pundits.

Thomas Wright announced on Facebook on Thursday that he is running for governor. Wright is a former chairman of the Utah State Republican Party.

Wright joins Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Governor and former U.S. ambassador to Singapore, China and Russia Jon Huntsman, Salt County councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton, and Utah businessman and entrepreneur Jeff Burningham as announced candidates for governor.

Former speaker of the Utah House of Representatives, Greg Hughes is expected to announce his governor’s candidacy this week, according to UtahPolicy.com.

All of the announced candidates have filed an “intent to gather signatures” with the state Lt. Governor’s office.

The candidates will need to collect 28,000 signatures from voters registered as affiliated with  the Republcian Party to get their names on the primary ballot. In the past, signature gathering candidates have also sought their party’s endorsement at the party’s state convention.

The primary election for state and local elected offices will be on June 30.

 

