Candidates file for election

Filing period closes on March 4 at 5 p.m. ♦

The gates opened at the County Clerk’s office on Friday, February 28, for people to file to run for office in the 2022 elections.

As of Tuesday morning, County Attorney Scott Broadhead, County Auditor Alison McCoy, County Clerk Tracy Shaw, County Sheriff Paul Wimmer and Council Council member from District 2 Kendall Thomas had all filed to run for re-election.

Elizabeth Smith filed to run for Tooele County School Board from District 7, the district currently represented by Alan Mouritsen.

Tooele County School Board seats from districts 5 and 6 will also be on the ballot this fall, but so far nobody has filed.

Dean Adams has filed to gather signatures to run for County Sheriff as an unaffiliated candidate.

Two Lake Point residents filed to run for their city’s first city council. Herbert Davila and Jonathan Garrard both filed to run for a three-year term on the Lake Point City Council. Lake Point voters will elect five council members at-large, not by districts, three for three-year terms and two for one-year terms.

Three Tooele County residents have filed to run for state House District 29, the seat that is being vacated by Merrill Nelson. Bridger Bolinder of Grantsville and Fred Johnson of Stansbury Park filed as Republicans.

Chris Dyer of Stansbury Park filed to run for House District 29 as a Democrat.

House District 29 includes counties outside of Tooele County. Mark Huntsman of Millard County has also filed for House District 29.

The filing period ends at 5 p.m. on March 4.