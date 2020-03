Candidates file for local offices

The filing period for candidates for the 2019 election ended at 5:30 p.m. today.

As of press time the following people were listed on the Tooele County Clerk’s website as filed to run for local offices. They include:

Utah House District #21: Doug Sagers, Republican

Utah House District #68: Amiee O. Finster, Democratic; Kirk D. Pearson, Constitution; Merrill Nelson, Republican

Tooele County Council District #1: Shawn Milne, Republican: Scott Wardle, Republican; Sarah Patino, Republican

County Council District #3: Jeff Saunders, Democratic; Tye Hoffman, Republican

County Council District #4: Jared Hamner, Republican

County Assessor: Jake Parkinson, Republican

County Recorder/Surveyor: Jerry Houghton, Republican

County Treasurer: Michael J. Jensen, Republican

School Board District #1: Sandy Critchlow, nonpartisan; Albert G. Bottema, nonpartisan; Robert (Bob) Gowans, nonpartisan

School Board District #2: Julia Holt, nonpartisan

School Board District #3: Scott Bryan, nonpartisan

School Board District #4: ValaRee (Allen) Shields, nonpartisan; Maresa Manzione, nonpartisan