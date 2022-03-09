Candidates filed to run

Republicans fill the list, one Democrat ♦

The time for candidates to file to run for office expired at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 4 and it looks like even without an election, Republicans will dominate in Tooele County.

Nobody filed to challenge the Republican incumbents for County Council District 2, County Attorney, County Auditor or County Clerk.

Two Republicans and one Libertarian are seeking to replace Tom Tripp in County Council District 5.

Doug Sagers, representing Tooele County’s District 28 picked up a Republican challenger, Tim Jimenez.

Multi-county House District 29, being vacated by Republican Merrill Nelson, has three Republican contenders along with one Constitution Party candidate, Kirk Pearson, and one Democrat, Chris Dyer of Stansbury Park — the only Democrat to register for a local partisan race.

House District 29 contains all or parts of Tooele, Juab, and Millard counties.

Republican Sen. Scott Sandall of District 11 picked up a Republican challenger from Tooele County, Tooele County School Board member Camille Knudson.

Republican Sen. Daniel Thatcher from District 11 has three Republican challengers, including Brad Pratt from Tooele City.

In other local elections, two people filed to run for School Board District 5, being vacated by Camille Knudson.

Two people filed for School Board District 7 where incumbent Alan Mouritsen did not seek another term.

Incumbent Melissa Rich is running unopposed for School Board District 6.

In Lake Point, voters will elect their first City Council. All Lake Point City Council members will be elected at-large by all voters in the city.

Voters will elect three people to three-year terms and two people to one-year terms.

Seven people filed for one-year term positions. Eight people filed for the three-year terms on the City Council.

A primary election is scheduled for June 28 with ballots to be mailed between June 6 and 10. The General Election will be Nov. 8 with ballots scheduled to be mailed between Oct. 17 and 21.