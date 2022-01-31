Car break-ins climbing in Tooele City

“Lock your vehicles,” advises Tooele City Police ♦

With 30 vehicle break-ins reported to Tooele City police in January, Tooele City may be headed for record high number of break-ins in 2022, according to data provided by Tooele City Police Detective Colbey Bentley.

Bentley told the Transcript Bulletin that in 2018, there were 309 reported vehicle break-ins, in 2019 there were 121, in 2020 there 135 and in 2021 there were 177.

At 30 per month, the number of vehicle break-ins in Tooele City in 2022 would reach 396, exceeding the 309 reported in 2018 by 28%.

“And those are only the break-ins that have been reported to us,” said Bentley.

To protect their cars and valuables, Bentley warns residents to lock their cars and bring valuables inside. He also encourages residents to file a report if their cars are broken into.

“I would actually say that our numbers are double of what they show,” Bentley said. “A lot of times, it’s either something so small that people don’t think to report it or they’ve been a victim or a vehicle burglary before and it wasn’t able to be solved, so their mindset is ‘Why call again if it’s not going to be solved?’”

Even if the break-in doesn’t seem significant to the victim, people should still report it to police, according to Bentley.

“It’s really important that they do report it,” he explained, “because sometimes we will find something in the future and we are able to tie that person to a certain thing because of what we found. Reporting can also show us trends in areas, like hotspots we are having with vehicle burglary. If people don’t call and report, it makes things more difficult for us.”

The southwest area of Tooele seems to be a hotspot for car break-ins, along with Overlake, and the area of the bars on Broadway, according to Bentley.

“We get a lot of cars by the bars,” he said. “People know the car is going to be unoccupied there.”

The best way to help prevent your car being broken into is to lock it, according to Bentley.

“Vehicle burglars will walk around and try car handles,” he said. “If the handle is open, they will open the door and rummage around, even if they can’t see anything valuable.”

Residents should also remove debit cards, cash, jewelry, wallets, purses, and any other valuables out of their cars, Bentley advised.

“Rarely do people force their way into cars by breaking a window, just because it’s so noisy, but if they see something valuable enough, from time to time, they will break a window to get in,” Bentley said.

Security cameras at homes that have a view of parked cars are also helpful, according to Bentley.

“Cameras are valuable, because they always give us a break in the case,” Bentley said. “A lot of the time if there is camera footage and someone recognizes them, even if there is just a clothing description, that can help us break a case a lot.”

Motion lights are also helpful to prevent car break-ins.

In the unfortunate case that their vehicle is broken into, residents should call dispatch, said Bentley.

They can also file a report online at Tooelecity.org under the “Police Department” tab.

Breaking into a car is a class A misdemeanor, according to Bentley, even if the car was unlocked.

“If you see something weird or someone acting strange in an area, make sure to call us,” Bentley said. “We would rather check it out and have it end up to be nothing, than for people to get their stuff stolen. There’s no harm in calling us.”