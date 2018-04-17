Car catches fire on SR-36 Monday

A vehicle fire on state Route 36 caused a shutdown of both southbound lanes Monday afternoon.

First responders were dispatched to a vehicle fire at 3:14 p.m. after a Chevy Malibu caught fire north of the Village Boulevard intersection.

The fire reached the vehicle’s gas tank, which increased the intensity of the fire and spread it onto the roadway, according to North Tooele Fire District spokesman Ryan Willden. An oxygen tank inside the vehicle exploded.

No one was injured as a result of the fire but the Malibu was a total loss, Willden said.

While fire teams worked to extinguish the blaze, traffic was backed up on SR-36, with some vehicles rerouting onto Country Club Drive to avoid the accident. Willden said the lane closure lasted about 45 minutes.

The fire is still under investigation, according to Willden.