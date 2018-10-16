Car flips onto side on Main Street

A driver who became trapped in his car following a multiple-car accident on Main Street in Tooele Monday afternoon is in stable condition, according to the Tooele City Police Department.

The accident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Main Street and 600 North, according to Tooele City Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen. At least three vehicles were involved in the accident and police were looking for a possible fourth vehicle that may have left the scene.

All of the vehicles in the accident were heading southbound on Main Street when the accident occurred, Hansen said. The accident involved a black Chevy Impala hitting the rear of a white Kia Soul, and the Soul hitting the rear of a white pickup truck.

The exact circumstances of the accident are still under investigation but the Impala, which was the third car in the line, ended up tipped onto the driver side, according to Hansen. The driver was pinned inside the car and it took emergency responders several minutes to free the man.

By about 2:20 p.m., the driver of the Impala was extricated from the vehicle and placed into an ambulance to be transported to Mountain West Medical Center. Hansen said the driver was in stable condition.

While crews worked to free the driver, southbound traffic was rerouted onto 700 North and the left turn lane at the Main Street and 600 North intersection heading northbound was closed. The roadway was reopened to traffic around 2:45 p.m., according to Hansen. Tooele City police, Utah Highway Patrol, Tooele City Fire Department and Mountain West Ambulance responded to the crash.