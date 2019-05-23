Car show, swap meet set for UMC Saturday

Salty Dawg Sprint-Duro race also featured for Memorial Day weekend at racetrack ♦

There will be a classic car show and Lucky Dawg racing at Utah Motorsports Campus for the holiday weekend, and admission for spectators is free, according to John Gardner, UMC public relations manager.

UMC will host its third annual Cruzer Palooza Car Show and Swap Meet on Saturday with the gates opening at 9 a.m., Gardner said.

Cars registered for the show include American cars, classic cars and drag racing cars.

Designed to be a family-friendly event, the Cruzer Palooza at UMC will feature live music, food trucks, a kid zone and kart rental will be available.

Along with one of the state’s largest car shows, UMC is also hosting the Lucky Dog Racing League’s Salty Dawg Sprint-Duro on Memorial Day weekend.

Cruzer Palooza car show goers will get to see, hear, and feel live racing on UMC’s world class track.

“Cruzer Palooza will be super fun for individuals, families and groups,” Gardner said. “Come solo, bring your family or grab a pack of pals.”