  • Brianna Rounds talks about programs offered at the Community Learning Center during the CTE Open House on Monday evening at Stansbury High School.
  • Liz Dalton helps student Ellie Reader with stitches during the open house.
  • Kayden Blake sets up a virtual welder.
  • Molly Ricks works on a color wheel in the classroom where students explored interior design, fashion and sewing.
  • Peter Webb tries to walk while wearing drunk goggles at the criminal justice and law enforcement booth at the CTE open house.
  • Quientin Oppenheimer builds a birdhouse in the wood shop.

February 5, 2019
Career and Technical Education Open House

The CTE open house, held Monday at Stansbury High School, is an annual event meant to showcase career and technical education programs for students and parents. This year Grantsville, Tooele and Stansbury High each hosted an open house giving students a chance to see what their school offered as well as pathways taught at the Community Learning Center. The school district offers over 30 different career and education programs that prepare students to enter a career field. 

 

Francie Aufdemorte

Photo Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
