Caregiver seminar urges be ready for all emergencies

People who care for the elderly, disabled or those with special needs should have a plan in case of emergency situations, a health official says.

“Caregivers should take a notepad with them for about a week and jot down all the things that are important to them,” said Scott McKenzie, emergency planner for the Tooele County Health Department. “They should write down things they may not be able to get in case of an emergency situation like medications or medical devices.”

McKenzie spoke to a group of caregivers last Friday at the health department during an afternoon brown-bag seminar.

“Basically, we all have disabilities; some of us can’t lift as much as others, some can’t walk as far or can’t stand for a long period of time,” he said. “It is important for us to know these things. We know our limitations better than anyone else.”

He said the health department concluded that weather is the No.1 hazard or emergency in Tooele County.

“We had trees uprooted in the county last year because of wind,” he said. “Power lines go down and snow is a hazard for anybody who has mobility issues. Rain causes flooding and lightning can cause fire. We need to be prepared as if nobody is coming to the rescue for several days.”

He said the three main things people need to do to become prepared is have a kit of emergency supplies, make a plan and be informed.

The health department provided several handouts to caregivers during the seminar, which included items to have in an emergency kit, how to develop a plan and creating a support network.

McKenzie said government agencies are now suggesting 96-hour kits instead of 72-hour kits. The government isn’t large enough to do everything for everyone, so it is important to have emergency supplies, he advised.

In addition to basic emergency supplies, kits should include medications, medical supplies, and documents such as medical records, wills, deeds and social security numbers, said McKenzie. Medications in the kit can be rotated to keep them current.

McKenzie said it is important to have pharmacies print out a list of the medications, doses and the names of the doctors who prescribed them.

“If the power goes out at the pharmacy, they can still fill the subscription,” he said

Emergency plans should be shared with everybody, McKenzie said.

“In Tooele County, the reality is you’re going to be taking care of yourself for several days unless you have somebody else able to come and assist you,” he said.

When people have to evacuate their homes in emergency situations, they are only allowed to carry a few items if they are picked up by public transportation, McKenzie said.

“You are only able to take a backpack or bag and that’s all,” he said.

He said people in Tooele can go to the Tooele Senior Citizen Center in case of emergency situations.

“Hospitals will be overwhelmed, emergency clinics will be locking their doors, churches and schools may not be open,” McKenzie said. “The one place you can always go is the Tooele Senior Center. You can get power there; they have a backup generator. You can take care of your needs there even if you go there to recharge your batteries and go back home.”

He said Red Cross shelters will open in times of emergencies and people can go there.

McKenzie also talked about the differences between service animals and pets. He said pets are emotional staples for some individuals, and that the American Red Cross is planning to provide shelters for pets near emergency shelters for people in the future.

He said the county has handouts available to the public from the American Red Cross on disaster preparedness, and Tooele County Health Department provides a Family Emergency Preparedness Guide. All documents are available electronically.

McKenzie recommended people with special needs should register with Utah 211, which provides information to emergency response agencies to better serve them during a disaster or other emergencies.

He said bereadyutah.gov is a top site for information on how to make a plan, create a kit, become informed and get involved.