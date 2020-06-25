CARES act provides small business grant opportunity

Applications due June 29 ♦

Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne reports that he has been working with Weber and Morgan county commissioners and the Wasatch Front Regional Council to provide a grant for businesses. The grant is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — CARES Act.

Applications for the grant are now available, but the window is short, applications are due Monday, June 29, he said.

“This is a brand new opportunity that I’ve been developing along with peers in counties with similar demographics to provide an additional chance for recouping business costs for our businesses that are least able to weather the storm,” Milne said.

The funds were made available to the Community Development Block Grants program from the CARES Act, he said.

The grant requires that the beneficiary of the grant meet CDBG low to moderate income level standards.

The income standards can be met if the business owner earns 80% or less of the average median income level, or if the business employees are at 80% or less of the average median income level, or if the area the business serves is a low to moderate income level area.

Information on the average median income level can be found at bit.ly/TeCoAMI.

The grant application can be found at bit.ly/TeCoCOVIDCDBGgrant.

“This is a limited opportunity,” said Milne. “The pool of money is capped for our area — allocated by population.”

The application has a close date of June 29 at 5 p.m., according to Milne. “My staff and I stand ready to assist businesses with the application process.”